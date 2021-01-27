Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy QF3, Haryana vs Baroda Live Score: BRD opt to bowl

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy QF3, Live Score: Haryana vs Baroda. (BCCI Domestic)

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Haryana vs Baroda Live Cricket Score Updates: Haryana will take on Baroda in the quarter-finals of the gripping Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on Wednesday at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both sides have topped their respective groups this season. Haryana have emerged as a consistent side in the ongoing edition of the tournament. The Mohit Sharma-led unit managed to win all five of their league games. On the other side, Baroda have also had a similar run in the competition, as they too won all of their five games so far.

Other than Haryana and Baroda, Bihar, and Rajasthan have also reached the knockout stages and all the matches will be played at Ahmedabad. Earlier, Punjab and Tamil Nadu progressed into the semi-finals on Tuesday.