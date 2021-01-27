scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy QF3, Haryana vs Baroda Live Score: BRD opt to bowl

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Score, Haryana vs Baroda Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Both sides have topped their respective groups this season.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 27, 2021 11:50:11 am
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy QF3, Live Score: Haryana vs Baroda. (BCCI Domestic)

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Haryana vs Baroda Live Cricket Score Updates: Haryana will take on Baroda in the quarter-finals of the gripping Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on Wednesday at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both sides have topped their respective groups this season. Haryana have emerged as a consistent side in the ongoing edition of the tournament. The Mohit Sharma-led unit managed to win all five of their league games. On the other side, Baroda have also had a similar run in the competition, as they too won all of their five games so far.

Other than Haryana and Baroda, Bihar, and Rajasthan have also reached the knockout stages and all the matches will be played at Ahmedabad. Earlier, Punjab and Tamil Nadu progressed into the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Live Blog

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy QF3, Haryana vs Baroda Live Score:

11:50 (IST)27 Jan 2021
Baroda opt to bowl first

Baroda have won the toss and have opted to field first.

11:35 (IST)27 Jan 2021
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the third quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy between Baroda and Haryana. Tamil Nadu and Punjab have already cruised into the semis. The match is set to be played at the Motera Stadium in less than half an hour. Stay tuned!

Baroda Squad: Kedar Devdhar(c), Smit Patel(w), Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva, Abhimanyu Rajput, Atit Sheth, Bhanu Pania, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt, Karthik Kakade, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Krunal Pandya, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya, Chintal Gandhi

Haryana Squad: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Arun Chaprana, Himanshu Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Yashu Sharma, Rohit Parmod Sharma(w), Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma(c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Nitin Saini, Harshal Patel, Ashish Hooda, Shubham Rohilla, Sanjay Pahal, Pramod Chandila, Guntashveer Singh, Ajit Chahal, Aman Kumar, Tinu Kundu, Ankit Kumar, Kapil Hooda

