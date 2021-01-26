Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Punjab vs Karnataka Live Score: Table toppers Punjab face defending champions Karnataka

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Score, Punjab vs Karnataka Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Punjab have not lost any match so far in the tournament.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 26, 2021 11:51:47 am
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarterfinal, Punjab vs KarnatakaSyed Mushtaq Ali t20 Trophy 1st Quarterfinal: Karun Nair is leading Karnataka and Mandeep Singh is captaining the Punjab side. (File)

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Punjab vs Karnataka Live Cricket Score Updates: From 38 teams, eight have reached the knockout stage of the most gripping Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. The quarterfinals begin on Tuesday at Sardar Patel Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad where Punjab are facing Karnataka in the first match.

Both Karnataka and Punjab are tough opponents as Karun Nair-led Karnataka are the defending champions and Mandeep Singh-led Punjab are looking to do something big. Riding on Siddharth Kaul’s hat-trick and Prabhsimran Singh’s unbeaten 89 against Karnataka in the league stage, Punjab are high in confidence today.

Other than Karnataka and Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Baroda, Bihar and Rajasthan have reached the knockout stage and all the matches will be played at Ahmedabad.

With IPL 2021 Mini Auction approaching near, players would leave no stone unturned in giving their best. On the other hand, newly appointed selection committee headed by Chetan Sharma is also expected to watch the knockouts.

Live Blog

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Punjab vs Karnataka Live Cricket Score Updates:

11:51 (IST)26 Jan 2021
Punjab vs Karnataka battle begins


Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of Punjab vs Karnataka quarterfinal match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy at Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad. Both the teams are in form and have been the leaders in the T20 tournament so far. Stay tuned for more live updates.

Probable XIs:

Karnataka – Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Kadam, Karun Nair, KL Shrijith, Aniruddha Joshi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Praveen Dubey, Abhimanyu Mithun, Jagadeesha Suchith, Prasidh Krishna.

Punjab – Prabhsimran Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Siddharth Kaul.