Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Ishan Kishan scores second consecutive T20 century

Ishan Kishan is on a role in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. On Sunday, he smashed his second successive century in the tournament, becoming only the second batsman to do so since Unmukt Chand in 2013. 20-year-old Kishan, who is captain of Jharkhand in the tournament, smoked a 62-ball 113 against Manipur. Jharkhand went on to end their innings on 219/1.

The bowlers then restricted Manipur to a paltry total of 98/9 in 20 overs, thus recording a 122-run win.

Kishan’s performance comes on the back of an unbeaten 100 in 55 balls in their previous match against Jammu and Kashmir, which made him the first Indian wicket-keeper batsman to score a T20 ton. Manipur captain Kabrambam Homendro Meitei was left ruing his decision of electing to field as the Jharkhand batsmen went on a leather hunt from the word go. In this match he was ably supported by an equally belligerent Virat Singh. Virat scored 73 off 46 balls, his innings peppered with seven fours and three sixes.

The duo piled on an unbeaten partnership of 165 runs for the third wicket and set the stage for their team’s third successive win in the tournament. Manipur folded up for 98 for 9 in 20 overs with Yashpal Singh (40) alone offering some resistence as the Jharkhand bowlers emerged on top, capitalising on the good show by their batsmen.

Before the third wicket stand, Jharkhand were just as aggressive. Kishan and fellow opener Anand Singh (26, 12b, 4X4 1X6) gave their team a racy start punishing the bowlers mercilessly. They ensured that their team’s 50 comes in the fifth over itself. Singh fell against the run of play, spooning a catch in the cover region off Priyojit Singh after addition of four runs to the total. Virat Singh then joined Kishan and the two southpaws went about demolishing the Manipur bowlers with a mix of blistering drives and lofted shots.

Manipur were never in the hunt and lost wickets at regular intervals. Yashpal Singh’s 40 (31 balls, 6X4) was the only significant contribution as the Jharkhand bowlers kept a tight leash. Medium-pacer Rahul Shukla finished with three wickets while left-arm spinner Anukul Roy took two wickets. Jharkhand moved to the top of Group ‘A’ standings with its third straight win.