Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final, Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu T20 Highlights: Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 1 run

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final Live Score, Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Karnataka have beaten Tamil Nadu by 1 run in the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on Sunday. Karnataka, batting first, scored 180/5. Put into bat first by Tamil Nadu, KL Rahul (22) and Devdutt Padikkal (32) opened the innings and got off to an explosive start. The match was turned on its head in the 5th over, when Ravichandran Ashwin (2/32) picked up the wickets of Rahul and Mayank Agarwal (0) off consecutive balls. Manish Pandey (60*) then came on and played a responsible hand to take the Karnataka innings to its conclusion. He was ably assisted by Rohan Kadam (35). T Natarajan (0/30 in 4 overs) and Washington Sundar (1/28 in 4 overs) were the best of the bowlers for Tamil Nadu apart from Ashwin.

In reply, Tamil Nadu fell short by 1 run despite a brilliant partnership in the middle order between Vijay Shankar (44) and Baba Aparajith (40). When Washington Sundar (24) and Dinesh Karthik (20) were felled by Karnataka, with the target still not anywhere in sight, it seemed as if Karnataka were on top of their southern neighbours. However, Shankar and Aparajith took Tamil Nadu to the brink of a stunning victory. Shankar was run out in the last over in the bid to take a suicidal run. Murugan Ashwin was on strike off the last ball, with TN needing 2 to tie and 3 to win. He could manage only a single.