Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara becomes Saurashtra’s first T20 centurion

Considered to be a Test cricket specialist, Cheteshwar Pujara showed he is versatile enough to adapt his game to the other formats as well when he scored an unbeaten 61-ball century for Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Pujara scored his maiden T20 ton against Railways at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, in Group C of the tournament leading Saurashtra to 188/3 after 20 overs on Thursday (February 21).

This is the first time a player has scored a century for Saurashtra in the shortest format of the game. It is also Pujara’s first T20 century, having scored six half-centuries in the past.

He has played 58 T20 games in the past and scored 1096 runs at an average of 25.48 and strike rate of 105.18. His previous best was a 55-ball 81 against Jammu and Kashmir in the same tournament in 2016.

Indians with a 300+ in First-class, 150+ in List A cricket & 100 in Twenty20s: Virender Sehwag

Rohit Sharma

Mayank Agarwal

CHETESHWAR PUJARA Only Mayank and Pujara have FC 300, List A 150, T20 100 in Indian domestic tournaments. #MushtaqAliT20 #RLWvSAU — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) 21 February 2019

Pujara, 31, is generally overlooked for the cash-rich Indian Premier League as he is considered to be a batsman suited for the longer versions. He came out to open the innings for the Ranji Trophy finalists and hit 14 fours and a six.

The opening pairing of Pujara and Harvik Desai put together 85 runs for the first wicket in 8.5 overs with the latter contributing 34 runs to the tally.

Pujara took 29 balls to reach his half century and after Desai’s dismissal, was well supported by Robin Uthappa. They added 82 runs for the second wicket and took Saurashtra beyond the 150 run mark.