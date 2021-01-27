Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Bihar vs Rajasthan Live Score: Who will be the last semifinalist?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Quarterfinal 4: Bihar vs Rajasthan. (File Photo)

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Bihar vs Rajasthan Live Cricket Score Updates: One last place in the semifinals of this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy remains, with Bihar and Rajasthan fighting it out to claim the place. The winner of this quarterfinal will meet Tamil Nadu in the semifinal stage. The match will be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad and is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST.

Both Bihar and Rajasthan are coming into the game having topped their groups, and though they are not among the heavyweights, will look to punch above their weight to reach the penultimate stage of the tournament.