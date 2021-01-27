scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Bihar vs Rajasthan Live Score: Who will be the last semifinalist?

The winner of this quarterfinal will meet Tamil Nadu in the semifinal stage.

By: Sports Desk | January 27, 2021 5:50:45 pm
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Quarterfinal 4: Bihar vs Rajasthan. (File Photo)

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Bihar vs Rajasthan Live Cricket Score Updates: One last place in the semifinals of this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy remains, with Bihar and Rajasthan fighting it out to claim the place. The winner of this quarterfinal will meet Tamil Nadu in the semifinal stage. The match will be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad and is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST.

Both Bihar and Rajasthan are coming into the game having topped their groups, and though they are not among the heavyweights, will look to punch above their weight to reach the penultimate stage of the tournament.

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy quarterfinal: Bihar vs Rajasthan LIVE

Bihar Squad: Mangal Mahrour, Shasheem Rathour, Babul Kumar, S Gani, MD Rahmatullah, Akash Raj, Vikash Yadav(w), Anuj Raj, Samar Quadri, Ashutosh Aman(c), Mohit Kumar, Vikash Ranjan, Yashasvi Rishav, Sachin Kumar, Amod Yadav, Harsh Raj, Shashi Anand, Vibhooti Bhaskar, Suraj Kashyap, Rahul Kumar, Vikash Patel, Apurva Anand, Mohit Kumar

Rajasthan Squad: Bharat Sharma(w), Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria(c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Arjit Gupta, Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Aditya Garhwal, Manender Narender Singh, Chandrapal Singh, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Akash Singh, Rajat Choudhary

