Friday, January 15, 2021
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Arjun Tendulkar makes Mumbai senior team debut

Arjun Tendulkar, who is the son of iconic former batsman Sachin Tendulkar, made his Mumbai senior team debut on Friday in an Elite E League group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana.

By: PTI | January 15, 2021 2:11:18 pm
Arjun Tendulkar played for India U19 in the two Youth Tests. (Source: File Photo)

The match is being played at the suburban BKC ground and Mumbai, after winning the toss, are batting first. The 21-year-old Arjun now qualifies for the IPL auctions, as he has made his debut for the Mumbai team.

Tendulkar junior was added to the Mumbai squad, along with another pacer Krutik Hanagavadi, by the Salil Ankola-led selection committee, after the BCCI permitted a total of 22 players to be selected.

Over the years, Arjun has been playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and has also been a part of the team, which plays invitational tournaments.

The budding pacer has seen bowling to the Indian national team in the nets and also represented the India U-19 team, when it toured Sri Lanka in 2018.

4th Test Day 1: Natarajan takes 2 on debut to trouble Australia
