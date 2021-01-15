Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Arjun Tendulkar makes Mumbai senior team debut

Arjun Tendulkar played for India U19 in the two Youth Tests. (Source: File Photo)

Budding left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, who is the son of iconic former batsman Sachin Tendulkar, made his Mumbai senior team debut on Friday in an Elite E League group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana.

The match is being played at the suburban BKC ground and Mumbai, after winning the toss, are batting first. The 21-year-old Arjun now qualifies for the IPL auctions, as he has made his debut for the Mumbai team.

I have seen and recorded Sachin Tendulkar coming out to bat Today, I got to see and record Arjun Tendulkar coming out to bat! Arjun also got cheered by the members here if you listen carefully#SyedMushtaqAliT20 #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy pic.twitter.com/UA9j9nvc0j — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) January 15, 2021

Arjun Tendulkar makes his T20 debut for the senior Mumbai team in today’s #SyedMushtaqAliT20 game against Haryana A throwback video of him bowling to @imVkohli in the nets in 2017 👇#SMAT2021pic.twitter.com/93OyvuzNpi — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) January 15, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Tendulkar junior was added to the Mumbai squad, along with another pacer Krutik Hanagavadi, by the Salil Ankola-led selection committee, after the BCCI permitted a total of 22 players to be selected.

Over the years, Arjun has been playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and has also been a part of the team, which plays invitational tournaments.

The budding pacer has seen bowling to the Indian national team in the nets and also represented the India U-19 team, when it toured Sri Lanka in 2018.