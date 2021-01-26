scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy QF2, Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh Live Score: TN bowl first

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy QF2 Live Score, Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The Dinesh Karthik-led side have won all of their five matches in the group stage.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 26, 2021 7:28:34 pm
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy QF2 Live Score: Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh. (File)

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy QF2, Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh Live Cricket Score Updates: Tamil Nadu are facing Himachal Pradesh in the second quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on Tuesday at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Dinesh Karthik-led side have won all of their five matches in the group stage, while the Rishi Dhawan-led unit have lost just once in their group against table-toppers Baroda. Considering their recent form, Tamil Nadu are certainly favourites to win the match.

Other than Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Baroda, Bihar, and Rajasthan have reached the knockout stage and all the matches will be played at Ahmedabad. Punjab have already booked their spot in the semi-finals with a nine-wicket win over defending champions Karnataka earlier in the day.

With IPL 2021 Mini Auction approaching near, players would leave no stone unturned in giving their best. On the other hand, the newly appointed selection committee headed by Chetan Sharma is also expected to watch the knockouts.

Live Blog

SMAT 2021, Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh Live Score:

19:28 (IST)26 Jan 2021
End of Powerplay

Nitin Sharma is the new man in for Himachal. Tamil Nadu bring on their spinners. Sai Kishore and Baba Aparajith start turning the screws on the pitch. The batsmen take some time to play the spinners and what had started off on an attacking note ends up being a conservative Powerplay. 

HP 31/1 after 6

19:16 (IST)26 Jan 2021
First wicket

Rana is off to a flier at the other end though. Slams Warrier through the gaps for two fours in his second over. Himachal Pradesh get off to a great start. But then there's the first wicket. Chopra's luck runs out. Sonu Yadav bowls him out. Gone for 6.

HP 24/1 after 3.2

19:12 (IST)26 Jan 2021
HP innings begins

Abhimanyu Rana and Prashant Chopra are the two Himachal openers as the first innings begins. Sandeep Warrier bowls the first over and there is a dropped chance at fine leg in the first over. And Chopra is again dropped in the 2nd over. Tamil Nadu have dropped 2 catches in 2 overs.

HP 16/0 after 2

18:53 (IST)26 Jan 2021
Teams

Himachal Pradesh XI: Abhimanyu Rana, RI Thakur, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan(c), Prashant Chopra(w), Digvijay Rangi, Nitin Sharma, Ayush Jamwal, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Pankaj Jaiswal

Tamil Nadu XI: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Arun Karthik, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Baba Aparajith, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Sonu Yadav, Sandeep Warrier

18:51 (IST)26 Jan 2021
Himachal to bat first

The toss is done. Himachal have been sent in to bat first after Tamil Nadu win the toss. 

18:21 (IST)26 Jan 2021
Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh

Heavyweights Tamil Nadu and surprise package Himachal Pradesh. The odds are heavily stacked against the mountain men at the Motera stadium for today's second clash. Toss and team news expected in 10 more minutes.

Match to start at 7 pm

Tamil Nadu Squad: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Arun Karthik, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Baba Aparajith, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, G Periyaswamy, Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Aswin Crist, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Sonu Yadav, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth

Himachal Pradesh Squad: Mani Sharma (w), Abhimanyu Rana, RI Thakur, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan (c), Digvijay Rangi, Nitin Sharma, Ayush Jamwal, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Pankaj Jaiswal, Prashant Chopra, Amit Kumar, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Ankush Bedi, Arpit Guleria, Akash Vashist

