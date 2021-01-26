Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy QF2, Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh Live Score: TN bowl first

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy QF2 Live Score: Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh. (File)

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy QF2, Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh Live Cricket Score Updates: Tamil Nadu are facing Himachal Pradesh in the second quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on Tuesday at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Dinesh Karthik-led side have won all of their five matches in the group stage, while the Rishi Dhawan-led unit have lost just once in their group against table-toppers Baroda. Considering their recent form, Tamil Nadu are certainly favourites to win the match.

Mark your dates 🗓️ Here’s the #SyedMushtaqAliT20 Knockouts Schedule 👇 pic.twitter.com/rJdtpybeox — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 22, 2021

Other than Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Baroda, Bihar, and Rajasthan have reached the knockout stage and all the matches will be played at Ahmedabad. Punjab have already booked their spot in the semi-finals with a nine-wicket win over defending champions Karnataka earlier in the day.

With IPL 2021 Mini Auction approaching near, players would leave no stone unturned in giving their best. On the other hand, the newly appointed selection committee headed by Chetan Sharma is also expected to watch the knockouts.