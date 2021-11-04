Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane slams 75 for Mumbai against Karnataka

Tamil Nadu began their title defence in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament with a 12-run win over Maharashtra in an Elite Group ‘A’ match in Lucknow on Thursday.

Brief Scores: Tamil Nadu 167 for 4 in 20 overs (Vijay Shankar 42, B Sai Sudarshan 35, N Jagadeesan 30, SS Bachhav 2/35) beat Maharasthra 155 for 6 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 51, N S Shaikh 33, M Ashwin 2/18) by 12 runs. TN: 4 points, Maharashtra: 0

Karnataka stunned heavyweights Mumbai by nine runs despite Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane’s 75 off 54 balls in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy group B match in Guwahati on Thursday.

Brief Scores: Karnataka 166/4; 20 overs (Manish Pandey 84, Karun Nair 72; Mohit Avasthi 2/32, Tushar Deshpande 2/38) b Mumbai 157/6; 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 75; KC Cariappa 3/26, Krishnappa Gowtham 2/26) by nine runs.

Deepak Hooda’s blistering unbeaten 75 powered Rajasthan to a six-wicket win over Jharkhand in their opening Elite C league game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Vadodara on Thursday.

Brief Scores: Jharkhand 146/5 (Kumar Deobrat 51, Saurabh Tiwary 43 not out; Tanveer-Ul-Haq 2/18, Aniket Choudhary 2/41) lost to Rajasthan 147/4 (Deepak Hooda 75 not out, Shubham Sharma 33 not out; Monu Kumar 1-21) by six wickets.

Gujarat produced an all-round effort to beat Kerala by nine wickets in a Group D match and start their campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament on a positive note in New Delhi on Thursday.

Brief Scores: Kerala 123 for 4 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 54; Roosh Kalaria 2/31) vs Gujarat 126 for 1 in 15.3 overs (Priyank Panchal 66, Saurav Chauhan 50 not out; KM Asif 1/24).

Off-spinner Shivank Vashist took a career-best 5 for 19 as Delhi crushed Uttarakhand by 35 runs to make a winning start in their Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament opener in Rohtak on Thursday.

Brief Scores: Delhi 121/8 (Himmat Singh 35, Pradeep Sangwan 25). Uttaarakhand (Dikshanshu Negi 21, Shivank Vashist 5/19, Navdeep Saini 1/18). Delhi won by 35 runs.