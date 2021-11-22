Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Final Live: Karnataka three down in powerplay

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Live, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: An upbeat Karnataka stand on the way of Tamil Nadu’s bid to defend their title in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament on Monday. The 2021 final will be a repeat of the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali summit clash, which saw Karnataka edge out Tamil Nadu by one run in a thriller. In the final of the delayed 2020-21 edition earlier this year, Tamil Nadu had defeated Baroda to lay their hands on the coveted trophy.
Tamil Nadu Playing XI: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan(w), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar(c), Sanjay Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan
Karnataka Playing XI: Rohan Kadam, Manish Pandey(c), Abhinav Manohar, Karun Nair, Sharath BR(w), Praveen Dubey, Jagadeesha Suchith, Darshan MB, Prateek Jain, KC Cariappa, Vidyadhar Patil
OUT! An early breakthrough for Tamil Nadu with in-form opener Rohan Kadam out for a duck. Sai Kishore strikes in his first delivery. KAR are 14/1 after 2 overs.
The final clash begins in Delhi. Rohan Kadam and Manish Pandey are at the crease. Warrier opened the attack. A strong start by Karnataka who fetch nine runs in the first over of the final, thanks to two boundaries by captain Manish. KAR are 9/0 after 1 over.
Manish Pandey: The toss does not matter. We have been put in before and have done well. We will try to put runs on the board and give our bowlers something to defend. I spoke to Sharath BR and he was not comfortable opening the batting, so as captain I took the ownership and decided to open. We have two changes.
Vijay Shankar: We are going to bowl first. We have been chasing well and want to enjoy this game. We have been doing that consistently. We have Natarajan coming in for Saravana Kumar.
Tamil Nadu captain Vijay Shankar wins toss, opt to field first against Karnataka in the final.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Karnataka will miss the experience and guile of K Gowtham (7 wickets) owing to his selection for the India 'A' team, the spin duo of KC Cariappa (10 wickets) and J Suchith (6 wkts) will be crucial to the team's prospects and their eight overs could have a bearing on the outcome. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, have been in good form in the tournament. It has been a team performance thus far with different players contributing at various stages. Yet, a lot would depend on the start provided by the dynamic duo of N Jagadeesan (163 runs, 1 fifty) and C Hari Nishaanth (177) and how newbie B Sai Sudharsan (173 runs) can build on it.
