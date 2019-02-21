Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Shreyas Iyer blasts 55-ball 147 to register highest T20 score by an Indian

Mumbai’s Shreyas Iyer hit the right notes before the start of the IPL as he blasted a whirlwind 147 of just 55 balls in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019. Incidentally, Shreyas Iyer’s 147 is the 12th highest score by a batsman in T20 cricket history.

In his spectacular knock, he smashed 15 sixes and 7 boundaries as Mumbai finished on 258/4 in 20 overs.

Facing Sikkim in tournament-opener, Mumbai – were in a spot of bother after losing their openers. Coming into bat at 22 for 2, Iyer resurrected the innings along with Suryakumar Yadav. Together they stitched a 200-plus run stand.

But it was Iyer’s onslaught which took the game away from Sikkim as he kept hitting boundaries at will. Mumbai fell short of the current world record for the highest T20 score by five runs after poised to go past the 263-mark currently held by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Australia.

At one stage Mumbai were 213/2 after 15 overs and were oncourse to cross the 275 runmark. However, they could only score 45 runs in the last five overs. Chasing 259, Sikkim could only muster 104/7 as Mumbai won the match by a convincing margin of 154 runs.

Highest Individual score by Indian players in T20s :

Shreyas Iyer (Mum) 147 v Sikkim, Today*

Rishabh Pant (DD) 128* v SRH, 2018

Suresh Raina (UP) 126* v Bengal, 2018

Virender Sehwag (KXIP) 122 v CSK, 2014

Virender Sehwag (DD) 119 v DC, 2011