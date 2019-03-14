Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Final Live Cricket Score Online, Maharashtra vs Karnataka Live Score: MAH off to a steady start

Toggle Menu
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2019 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Maharashtra vs Karnataka T20 Final Live Cricket Score Online: Maharashtra and Karnataka will square-off in the final.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Final, Maharashtra vs Karnataka: Maharashtra and Karnataka will square-off in the final. (PTI)

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2019 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Maharashtra vs Karnataka T20 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online:  Old rivals Maharashtra and Karnataka will square-off in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy here Thursday after both teams stayed unbeaten in the Super League stage.

Both teams won all their four games and will be vying to lay their hands on the coveted trophy. For Maharashtra, this has been a collective effort rather than individual brilliance.

Live Blog

Maharashtra vs Karnataka: Catch Live Score and Updates

Stumped

Stumped! Vijay Zol steps out and Sharath was quick to remove the bails. Suchith picks up his first wicket of the match. MAH- 48/2

WICKET

GONE! Karnataka get the breakthrough. Mithun picks up Ruturaj Gaikwad for 12. Poor dismissal as Gaikwad went hard but Suchith at point was ready for it. MAH- 35/1

Boundary

First boundary of the match from the bat of Rahul Tripathi. Maharashtra get a move on in the third over. MAH- 21/0

Play Begins

Maharashtra batsmen Ruturaj Gaikwad and R Tripathi are out in the middle.  Gaikwad to face the first ball and Vinay Kumar will open the attack. Let's Play!

Toss Time

Karnataka have won the toss and have opted to field

Maharashtra (Playing XI):

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi(c), Nikhil Naik(w), Ankit Bawne, Divyang Himganekar, Vijay Zol, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Samad Fallah, Vishal Gite

Karnataka (Playing XI):

Sharath BR(w), Rohan Kadam, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey(c), Jagadeesha Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Vinay Kumar, V Koushik, KC Cariappa, Abhimanyu Mithun

Hello and Welcome!

Welcome to our live coverage of the final today.  Both teams won all their four games, and will be vying to lay their hands on the coveted trophy. However, both the teams have been bereft of a major domestic title in the recent past and have an opportunity to finish the season on a high after failing to do well in Vijay Hazare Trophy (50 over format) and the Ranji Trophy. Who will win tonight? Stay tuned

Teams:

Maharashtra (From): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi(c), Nikhil Naik(w), Naushad Shaikh, Ankit Bawne, Divyang Himganekar, Vijay Zol, Hitesh Walunj, Satyajeet Bachhav, Samad Fallah, Vishal Gite, Domnic Muthuswami, Swapnil Gugale, Rohit Motwani, Yash Nahar, Manoj Ingale, Azim Kazi

Karnataka (From): Sharath BR(w), Rohan Kadam, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey(c), Jagadeesha Suchith, Vinay Kumar, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, V Koushik, Abhimanyu Mithun, Manoj S Bhandage, Prasidh Krishna, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Luvnith Sisodia

