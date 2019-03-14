Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Final Live Cricket Score Online, Maharashtra vs Karnataka Live Score: MAH off to a steady starthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/syed-mushtaq-ali-trophy-2019-final-maharashtra-vs-karnataka-live-score-5626636/
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Final Live Cricket Score Online, Maharashtra vs Karnataka Live Score: MAH off to a steady start
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2019 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Maharashtra vs Karnataka T20 Final Live Cricket Score Online: Maharashtra and Karnataka will square-off in the final.
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2019 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Maharashtra vs Karnataka T20 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Old rivals Maharashtra and Karnataka will square-off in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy here Thursday after both teams stayed unbeaten in the Super League stage.
Both teams won all their four games and will be vying to lay their hands on the coveted trophy. For Maharashtra, this has been a collective effort rather than individual brilliance.
Live Blog
Maharashtra vs Karnataka: Catch Live Score and Updates
Stumped
Stumped! Vijay Zol steps out and Sharath was quick to remove the bails. Suchith picks up his first wicket of the match. MAH- 48/2
WICKET
GONE! Karnataka get the breakthrough. Mithun picks up Ruturaj Gaikwad for 12. Poor dismissal as Gaikwad went hard but Suchith at point was ready for it. MAH- 35/1
Boundary
First boundary of the match from the bat of Rahul Tripathi. Maharashtra get a move on in the third over. MAH- 21/0
Play Begins
Maharashtra batsmen Ruturaj Gaikwad and R Tripathi are out in the middle. Gaikwad to face the first ball and Vinay Kumar will open the attack. Let's Play!
Toss Time
Karnataka have won the toss and have opted to field
Welcome to our live coverage of the final today. Both teams won all their four games, and will be vying to lay their hands on the coveted trophy. However, both the teams have been bereft of a major domestic title in the recent past and have an opportunity to finish the season on a high after failing to do well in Vijay Hazare Trophy (50 over format) and the Ranji Trophy. Who will win tonight? Stay tuned
Maharashtra (Playing XI):
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi(c), Nikhil Naik(w), Ankit Bawne, Divyang Himganekar, Vijay Zol, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Samad Fallah, Vishal Gite
Karnataka (Playing XI):
Sharath BR(w), Rohan Kadam, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey(c), Jagadeesha Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Vinay Kumar, V Koushik, KC Cariappa, Abhimanyu Mithun
Hello and Welcome!
