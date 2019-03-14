Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Final Live Cricket Score Online, Maharashtra vs Karnataka Live Score: MAH off to a steady start

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2019 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Maharashtra vs Karnataka T20 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Old rivals Maharashtra and Karnataka will square-off in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy here Thursday after both teams stayed unbeaten in the Super League stage.

Both teams won all their four games and will be vying to lay their hands on the coveted trophy. For Maharashtra, this has been a collective effort rather than individual brilliance.