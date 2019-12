Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 final Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu Live Cricket Streaming: How to watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 final Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu

Dinesh Karthik’s Tamil Nadu and Manish Pandey’s Karnataka are vying for the crown of India’s domestic T20 champions. Dinesh Karthik’s Tamil Nadu and Manish Pandey’s Karnataka are vying for the crown of India’s domestic T20 champions.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will clash for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title in Surat on Sunday. The two southern neighbours are vying for the title of domestic T20 champions. This is a redux of the Vijay Hazare Trophy final earlier this year as well. These two sides have therefore established themselves as the two best limited-overs teams in India’s domestic cricket this year.

Karnataka will be led by Manish Pandey. Tamil Nadu will be led by Dinesh Karthik. IPL scouts will also be having a keen eye on the Mushtaq Ali final, with several players in the two teams also looking to earn their spot in the national team’s scheme of things as well.

When is Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 final between Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 final between Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu will be on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Where is Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 final between Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 final between Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu will be played at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat.

What time does Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 final between Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu start?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 final between Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu begins at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 final between Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 final between Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu will be telecast on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch online live streaming of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 final between Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 final between Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu live streaming will be available on HotStar. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Karnataka Squad: Lokesh Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Rohan Kadam, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, V Koushik, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pavan Deshpande, Praveen Dubey

Tamil Nadu Squad: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Hari Nishanth, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Baba Aparajith, Shahrukh Khan, Vijay Shankar, M Siddharth, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, M Mohammed, Jagatheesan Kousik, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, N Jagadeesan

