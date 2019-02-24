Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Roundup: Mumbai maul Madhya Pradesh by 8 wickets; Chetshwar Pujara shines again

Domestic giants Mumbai continued their winning run after comprehensively thrashing Madhya Pradesh by eight wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy here Sunday. This is Mumbai’s third consecutive win in the domestic T20 tournament, after they had earlier defeated Sikkim and Punjab.

Mumbai bundled out Madhya Pradesh for 143 in 19.3 overs and then chased the target with as many as four overs to spare, thanks to a blazing hundred by in-form batsman Shreyas Iyer (103 not out in 55 balls).

Iyer, who recently made the highest T20 score by an Indian surpassing Rishabh Pant, continued his terrific form and hammered the Madhya Pradesh bowlers with utmost ease. The early failure of India internationals Prithvi Shaw (O) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) did not deter Iyer from playing his natural game.

After the two were out, Mumbai were reeling at 7-2 in pursuit of 144. But then one-down Iyer and experienced Surya Kumar Yadav (39 not out of 36 balls) forged an unbroken 138-run stand and comfortably took Mumbai home.

The duo took the MP attack to cleansers as Iyers knock was studded with 5 fours and 10 sixes. The 24-year-old Iyer raced to his individual fifty in 33 balls and then completed his hundred in just 55 deliveries even as Surya played the sheet anchor’s role with perfection, striking four boundaries.

This is Iyer’s second hundred in the tournament after his record breaking 147 in the opening game against Sikkim. Earlier, Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande (4-28) was among the wickets and was ably supported by pacers Dhawal Kulkarni (2-12), Shardul Thakur (2-20) and spinner Shams Mulani as they bowled out the hosts for 143.

For MP, skipper Rajat Patidar top-scored with a 37-ball 47.

Meanwhile, Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara continued his good form with the bat as he and Robin Uthappa helped Saurashtra crush Punjab by 8 wickets.

Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat (3/30) led from the front as they bundled out Punjab for a paltry 122.

For Punjab, veteran Yuvraj Singh top-scored with a 34 run knock, while Gurkeerat Mann chipped in with 29.

But the other batsmen faltered against a disciplinedSaurashtra attack.

The chase was a walk in the park with formerIndia international Robin Utthapa (54) and Cheteshwar Pujara (42 not out) ensuring their team won with 8 wickets to spare.

Kishan cracks second straight ton as Jharkhand scores 3rd win

Skipper Ishan Kishan smashed his second straight century, a breezy unbeaten 113 to power Jharkhand to a 121-run win against Manipur in a Group ‘A’ match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament here Sunday. In other matches in the Group, Delhi beat Jammu and Kashmir by four wickets and Kerala edged out Andhra Pradesh by eight runs.

Kishan (113-62 balls, 12X4, 5X6) and Virat Singh (73 not out, 46b, 7X4, 3X6) were in a devastating form as the duo piled up 165 runs for the unfinished second wicket partnership that set the stage for Jharkhand’s third consecutive win in the tournament. Chasing the formidable target of 220, Manipur folded up for 98 for 9 in 20 overs with Yashpal Singh (40) alone offering some resistence as the Jharkhand bowlers emerged on top, capitalising on the good show by their batsmen.

Earlier, Manipur captain Kabrambam Homendro Meitei was left ruing his decision of electing to field as the Jharkhand batsmen went on a leather hunt from the word go. Kishan and fellow opener Anand Singh (26, 12b, 4X4 1X6) gave their team a racy start punishing the bowlers mercilessly.

Twenty-year old Kishan, who had hit an unbeaten 100 in the match against Jammu and Kashmir, continued his impressive run as he along with Singh hoisted the team’s 50 in the fifth over itself. Singh fell against the run of play, spooning a catch in the cover region off Priyojit Singh after addition of four runs to the total.

Virat Singh then joined Kishan and the two southpaws went about demolishing the Manipur bowlers with a mix of blistering drives and lofted shots as the bowlers struggled. After striking his 50 off 35 balls, Kishan mounted a savage attack, taking only 19 more balls to reach his ton.

The team’s hundred came in the 11th over and the duo amassed 119 runs in the last nine overs, leaving the Manipur bowlers clueless. Manipur was never in the hunt and lost wickets at regular intervals. Yashpal Singh’s 40 (31 balls, 6X4) was the only significant contribution as the Jharkhand bowlers kept a tight leash.

Medium-pacer Rahul Shukla finished with three wickets while left-arm spinner Anukul Roy took two wickets. Jharkhand moved to the top of Group ‘A’ standings with its third straight win.

In another match, Delhi pulled off an exciting win against Jammu and Kashmir, reaching the target of 190 off the penultimate ball of the match. Lalit Yadav (47 not out, 7X4, 1X6) and Pawan Negi (15, 7 balls 1X6) saw the team home after a brief stutter.

Earlier, J&K rode on half-centuries by Shubham Singh Pundir 68 and Jatin Wadhwan (57) to post 189 for 7. Test paceman Ishant Sharma finished with figures of 1 for 42 in four overs while Subhodh Bhati took three wickets.

It was Delhi’s second win after opening with a loss to Jharkhand.

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Services win

Priyam Garg (59) and Rinku Singh (52) blasted unbeaten fifties to guide Uttar Pradesh to a huge 58-run win over Tripura in a Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Sunday. Electing to bat, Uttar Pradesh rode on Garg and Singh to post a commanding 184-4 and then returned to restrict Tripura for 126-8 in 20 overs.

Garg hit six boundaries, while Singh played a whirlwind 16-ball innings, laced with five sixes and four boundaries. AS Rajpoor (4/17) and Ankit Chaudhary (3/19) shared seven wickets as Tripura failed to stitch together a partnership, losing wickets in regular intervals.

In Palam A Stadium, Uttarakhand produced an allround show to notch up a 10-run win over Puducherry. Batting first, skipper R Bhatia (30), Vijay Sharma (30) and Shivam Khurana (29) came up with useful contributions as Uttarakhand posted 141-6 in 20 overs. Uttarakhand then restricted Puducherry to 131-9 in 20 overs with Sunny Rana (2/28), Sunny Kashyap (2/28) and H Bisht (2/21) taking two wickets each.

Paras Dogra’s 42-ball 53 went in vain as he didn’t get support at the other end.

In another Group E match, Ravi Chauhan’s 45 and S Pandey’s three wicket haul helped Services register a six-wicket win over Maharashtra here. Put into bat, Maharashtra struggled to 116-9 in 20 overs with AR Bawne (34) emerging as the highest scorer.

Pandey scalped three for 21, while Mohit Kumar (2/24) and AP Sharma (2/29) also picked up a couple of wickets each. Chasing the target, opener Chauhan hit an unbeaten 52-ball 45 as Services scored 119-4 in 19.2 overs.