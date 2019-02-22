Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 round-up: Cheteshwar Pujara continues blistering form, Saurashtra record first win

INDORE: Led by pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, Mumbai defended a modest 156-run target as they defeated Punjab by 35 runs in their Group C Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match here Friday, registering their second successive win in the premier domestic T20 tournament.

In another Group C game, Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, who had hit an unbeaten 100 in 61 balls against Railways Thursday, continued his good form as he scored 68 to help Saurashtra defeat Madhya Pradesh by 6 wickets.

This was Saurashtra’s first win in the tournament.

On Thursday, Mumbai had kicked-off their campaign on a winning note, thrashing minnows Sikkim by a staggering 154 runs.

Asked to bat first, Punjab bowlers led by medium pacer Baltej Singh (3-30) and left-arm seamer Barinder Singh Sran (3-34) dished out a clinical performance as they bundled out a formidable Mumbai for a modest 155 in their 20 overs Friday.

Surya Kumar Yadav was Mumbai’s top-scorer as he hit a quick-fire 80 in just 49 balls.

Earlier, skipper Ajinkya Rahane (0) and young prodigy Prithvi Shaw (8) had another failure with the bat as Mumbai slumped to 8-2 early on.

But in-form Shreyas Iyer (46), who had made a record-breaking 147 against Sikkim, and Yadav stitched a crucial 126-run stand for the third wicket.

While Iyer hammered four fours and three shots over the fence, Yadav struck nine boundaries and four sixes in his stroke-filled innings at the Emerald Heights International School Ground here.

After Iyer’s dismissal, `crisis man’ Siddhesh Lad went for a duck and then Mumbai lost wickets in a heap and eventually folded up for 155.

Unheralded 18-year-old Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh, who has been picked by IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, gave Mumbai a scare with a blazing 54 in just 20 balls, an innings studded with six boundaries and four sixes.

But he lacked support from his opening partner Shubhman Gill (1) and one down Mandeep Singh (5).

Gurkeerat Mann (24) got a start but failed to convert it into a big score.

All other Punjab batsmen, including veteran Yuvraj Singh, had an off-day in office as their innings folded up at 120 in 18.2 overs.

With the win, Mumbai added four more points to their kitty.

Kulkarni (4-22) was ably supported by Shubham Ranjane (2-14), while Shams Mulani (1-26), Shardul Thakur (1-42) and Tushar Deshpande (1-15) picked a wicket each to fashion Mumbai’s victory.

Raina fires UP to six-wicket win

NEW DELHI: Out of favour India batsman Suresh Raina smashed an unbeaten 54 off 35 balls to lead Uttar Pradesh to a six wicket win over Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy here on Friday.

Opting to bat, Hyderbad could only mange 139 for 7 in 20 overs. Bavanaka Sandeep was the top scorer with 33 off 31 balls.

Uttar Pradesh captain Raina guided his team to victory in 18.3 overs after openers Upendra Yadav 25 and Samarth Singh 36 provided a steady start.

In another Group E game, openers Nakul Verma and Ravi Chauhan starred with the bat as Services registered a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Tripura.

Opting to bowl, Services restricted Tripura to 157 before Verma hit 73 off 45 balls and Chauhan, who was unbeaten on 62, overhauled the target with more than four overs to spare.

Earlier, Tripura openers Joydeep Banik and Udiyan Bose were dismissed off simultaneous deliveries. Saurabh Das (0) and Pratyush Singh (7) were also dismissed cheaply. Captain Manisankar Murasingh then scored a 52 off 40 balls to take his side to a respectable total after the middle order collapsed.

Playing at Palam A Stadium, Maharashtra beat Puducherry by eight wickets in a low scoring match.

Opting to bat, Puducherry could only manage a paltry 101 in 20 overs. Maharashtra’s left-arm pacer Divyang Himganekar wreaked havoc returning with figures of 4-19. Paras Dogra was the top scorer for Puducherry with 32 runs.

For Maharashtra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (55 off 44 balls) and captain Naushad Shaikh (44 off 37) starred with the bat.

In another match, Baroda skipper Kedar Devdhar’s 61 off 49 balls and Yusuf Pathan’s unbeaten 47 went in vain as Uttrakhand registered a seven-wicket victory.

Set a target of 153, Uttrakhand’s Saurabh Rawat (41) and Vaibhav Singh, who was unbeaten on 49, hit four boundaries and as many sixes to end the match with one over to spare.

Karnataka hammer Bengal by nine wickets in Mushtaq Ali T20

CUTTACK: Young Rohan Kadam struck an unbeaten 81 as Karnataka cantered to a nine-wicket win over Bengal to register their second successive Group D win at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Twenty20 tournament here Friday.

The 24-year-old, who made his debut against Assam on Thursday, smashed two sixes and 10 fours during his 55-ball knock as Karnataka chased down the modest target of 132 in 15.5 overs.

Giving him company was wicketkeeper-batsman BR Sharath, who got out after completing his 50 off 37 balls with the help of nine boundaries. The duo laid down a solid opening partnership of 117 runs in 14.3 overs for Karnataka.

Bengal’s bowling also struggled at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi in the outskirts here, with Ashok Dinda leaking 22 runs from his two overs and didn’t even complete his full quota.

Opting to bat, Bengal batsmen faltered to be bundled out for 131 inside 19.4 overs with opener Shreevats Goswami top-scoring with a 29-ball 40 (6x4s, 1×6).

The diminutive Goswami gave Bengal the perfect start with Vivek Singh (10) before the latter was dismissed by Abhimanyu Mithun (3/22) by a brilliant diving effort from R Vinay Kumar.

Fresh from his century against Mizoram, Bengal vice-captain Abhimanyu Easwaran failed convert a fine start with Rohan taking a catch off Manoj Bhandage (2/18).

Three balls later, Bhandage gave a second breakthrough when Goswami edged one behind the stumps.

With 66 for 3 in eight overs, the senior duo of Manoj Tiwary and comeback man Wriddhiman Saha (6) looked to rebuild their innings. But it was not be as Saha became victim of a run-out after a mix-up with skipper Tiwary.

Earlier at the same venue, Chhattisgarh toyed Arunachal Pradesh attack to notch up a massive 215 for three en route to a 96-run win for their back-to-back victories.

Rishabh Tiwary top-scored for Chhattisgarh with a 52-ball 81 (7x4s, 4x6s), while Amandeep Khare was at his explosive best in a 23-ball unbeaten 61 (6x4s, 4x6s).

In reply Arunachal Pradesh were restricted to 118 for eight. Vishal Kushwah starred with the ball fopr Chhatisgarh with fine figures of 4 for 16.

Chhattishgarh lead the Group D table with a higher net run-rate than second-placed Karnataka and Haryana. All the three teams have garnered eight points from two games each.

At the Barabati Stadium, Haryana edged out Odisha by 10 runs for their second successive win.

For the hosts, it was their second loss on a row and are yet to open their account after two matches.

Ishan Kishan powers Jharkhand to win over J&K

Mulapadu (AP): Skipper Ishan Kishan blasted a 55-ball 100 (8X4, 7X6) to power Jharkhand to a facile nine-wicket win over Jammu and Kashmir in a Group ‘A’ match in the Syed Musthaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament here Friday.

In other matches, Delhi routed Manipur by 10 wickets while Andhra Pradesh thrashed Nagaland by 179 runs to notch up four points.

Sent into bat by Jharkhand, J&K made 168 for 9 in 20 overs with Jatin Wadhwan making the top-score of 47 while Rahul Shukla took five wickets.

The talented Kishan took the J&K attack by the scruff of the neck, hammering boundaries and sixers at will. He lashed shots to all parts of the ground, taking the team home in the 17th over, for its second straight win.

Meanwhile, Delhi bounced back after losing to Jharkhand on Thursday, by racing to the target of 119 in just 11.4 overs after Manipur was restricted to 113 for 6 in 20 overs.

Ricky Bhui hammered a 42-ball 108 to power Andhra to 244 for 4 in the quota of 20 overs before Nagaland was shot out for 65 in 13.1 overs.