Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Mumbai maul Delhi by 8 wickets; Maharashtra, Karnataka register wins

Domestic giants Mumbai thrashed Delhi by 8 wickets in their Super League Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Saturday. This is Mumbai’s first win in the Super League stage, after they suffered a defeat in their lung-opener against Karnataka.

Put into bat at the Emerald Heights International School Ground, Mumbai bowlers led by medium-pacer Tushar Deshpande (4-19) put out a splendid performance to restrict Delhi to 144/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Delhi lost opener Hiten Dalal (4) early after he was stumped by wicket-keeper Eknath Kerkar off spinner Shams Mulani. Experienced Unmukt Chand (22) and Dhruv Shorey (33) conjured a 58-run stand for the second wicket to rally Delhi’s innings.

But then pacer Tushar Deshpande broke the stand removing Chand and also sent skipper Nitesh Rana (0) back to the pavilion. Akash Parkar stuck immediately after removing Shorey with Delhi in a spot of bother at 66-4.

Then, Himmant Singh (24) and Lalit Yadav (33), with their knocks ensured that Delhi had a respectable total on the board. For Mumbai, Mulani (1-18) and Parkar (1-22) supported Deshpande.

While chasing Mumbai lost out-of-form opener Prithvi Shaw (3) in the third over. But then skipper Shreyas Iyer (53 not out off 47 balls) and Jay Bista (39 off 33 balls) conjured 57 runs for the second wicket and took the game away from Delhi.

After Bista, departed Surya Kumar Yadav (42 not out off 26 balls) took Mumbai home in company of Iyer, who stuck five fours and a six. Surya hit three boundaries and two sixes.

With this win, Mumbai collected all four points. Meanwhile, in their Super League Group B match, Karnataka recorded their second successive win after defeating Uttar Pradesh by 10 runs.

Asked to bat first, Karnataka posted 149/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Later their bowlers led by right-arm medium pacer Koushik V (3-22) dished out a clinical performance to restrict Uttar Pradesh to 139/8 and emerge triumphantly.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra rode on skipper Rahul Tripathi’s unbeaten 60 as they chased comfortably the 139- run target against Bengal in their Super League Group A match. Maharashtra grabbed four points from the game.

In the final Super League Group A game of the day, Jharkhand defeated Railways by five wickets. Fifties by opener Anand Singh (53) and Virat Singh (50 not out) helped Jharkhand to chase the 136-run target in 19 overs.

Brief Scores: At Emerald Heights International School Ground: Delhi 144/7 (Dhruv Shorey 33, Lalit Yadav 33; Tushar Deshpande 4-19, Shams Mulani 1-18) lost to Mumbai 148/2 (Shreyas Iyer 53 not out, Surya Kumar Yadav 42 not out; Nitish Rana 1-7) by eight wickets.

Mumbai 4 points, Delhi 0 points.

At Holkar Stadium: Karnataka 149/6 (Rohan Kadam 35, Mayank Agarwal 33, M S Bhandage 25; Ankit Choudhary 1-26, Ankit Rajpoot 1-32) won against Uttar Pradesh 139/8 (Aksh Deep Nath 46, Upendra Yadav 42; Koushik V 3-22, J Suchith 2-19) by 10 runs.

Karnataka 4 points, UP 0 points.

At Emerald Heights International School Ground: Bengal 138/7 (Shahbaaz Ahamad 60 n0t out, Manoj Tiwary 41; D J Muthuswamy 3-15, Satyajeet Bachhav 2-34) lost to Maharashtra 139/3 (Rahul Tripathi 60 not out, Rohit Motwani 36; Akash Deep 2-21) by seven wickets.

Maharashtra 4 points, Bengal 0 points.

Railways 135/8 (Pratham Singh 41, Prashant Awasthi 25; Rahul Shukla 2-18, Utkarsh Singh 1-14) lost to Jharkhand 136/5 (Anand Singh 53, Virat Singh 50 not out; Harsh Tyagi 2-25, Anureet Singh 1-27) by five wickets.

Jharkhand 4 points, Railways 0 points