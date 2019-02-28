Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Mumbai advance to knockouts, Bengal keep Super League hopes alive

Domestic giants Mumbai on Thursday defeated Saurashtra by eight runs to advance to the knock-out stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament from Group C. Mumbai have now 20 points from six games and only Railways are on the top of the table with 20 points, but have played a match less.

Saurashtra are in the third spot, with 12 points, with a game in hand, and if they win it, they will have 16 points.

After being bundled out for 147, Mumbai bowlers led by experienced Shardul Thakur (3-30) showed a lot of character to shoot out Saurashtra for 139 in 19.5 overs at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Other Mumbai bowlers — pacers Dhawal Kulkarni (2-23), Tushar Deshpande (2-24) and spinner Shams Mulani (1-28) –played their parts to perfection.

For Saurashtra, Robin Uthappa staged a lone fight with a 41-ball 57 (6 x 4 and 1 x6) but other batsmen faltered. Left-handed batsman Arpit Vasavada chipped in with a 27-ball 36, but that wasn’t enough to take his side home.

Earlier, put into bat, Mumbai were bowled out for 147, with young prodigy Prithvi Shaw (36) and one down Shreyas Iyer (36) shinning with the bat.

Surya Kumar Yadav contributed a gritty 29 and later all-rounder Akash Parkar (20) ensured that the Vinayak Samant-coached side neared the 150-run mark.

Brief Scores: At Holkar Stadium: Mumbai 147 all out (Prithvi Shaw 36, Shreyas Iyer 36, Surya Kumar Yadav 29; Prerak Mankad 3-27, Jaydev Unadkat 2-28) won against Saurashtra 139 (Robin Uthappa 57, Arpit Vasavada 36, Shardul Thakur 3-30) by eight runs.

Mumbai 4 points, Saurashtra 0 points.

At Indore (Emerald Heights International School Ground): Sikkim 109/ 5 (Milind Kumar 54, B B Sharma 21; Manjeet Chaudhary 2-17) lost to Railways 113/1 (Pratham Singh 53 not out, Prashant Gupta 40 not out; Ishwar Chaudhary 1-23) by nine wickets — Railways 4 points; Sikkim 0 points.

At Emerald School Ground: Punjab 205/7 (Manan Vohra 87, Gurkeerat Mann 23; Felix Alemao 2-50) won against Goa 126 (Amogh Desai 35, Amit Verma 27, Krishan Alang 4-26) by 79 runs.

Punjab 4 points, Goa 0 points.

At Surat: (C B Patel Ground): Meghalaya 124/8 (Gurinder Singh 39 not out, Abhay Negi 26; Ashutosh Aman 4-15, Prashant Kumar Singh 2-16) lost to Bihar 126/9 (Keshav Kumar 43, Punit Malik 33, Vivek 18 not out, Amiangshu Sen 1-13, Gurinder Singh 1-15) by 1 wicket.

Bihar 4 points, Meghalaya 0 points.

At Surat: (At Lalbhai Contractor Stadium): Himachal Pradesh 150/5 (A K Bains 55, R R Dhawan 38 not out; Rahul Chahar 2-21, Deepak Chahar 1-20) won against Rajasthan 141/7 (Chetan Bist 34, Robin Bist 34; Ankit Rajan Maini 3-29, K D Singh 2-26) by 9 runs.

HP 4 points, Rajasthan 0 points.

At Lalbhai Contractor Stadium: Vidarbha 141/9 (R R Rathod 51, J M Sharma 26; Abhishek Tanwar 3-22) lost to Tamil Nadu 142/7 (Murli Vijay 74, Kousik J 41 not-out, Srikant Wagh 2-23) by three wickets. Tamil Nadu 4 points, Vidarbha 0 points.

Maharashtra, UP inch closer to Super League stage, Tripura registers first win

Samarth Singh (75), Akshdeep Nath (70) blasted fifties before Saurabh Kumar took a five-wicket haul to guide Uttar Pradesh to a huge 118-run win over Uttarakhand in a Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Put in to bat, Uttar Pradesh rode on Singh and Nath’s knock to post a massive 209 for 6 in 20 overs and then returned to bundle out Uttarakhand for 91. Singh hit seven boundaries and three sixes, while Nath’s innings was laced with 10 fours and a maximum.

Saurabh Kumar shined with the ball for UP returning with the figures of 5 for 28. Uttarakhand failed to stitch together partnerships, losing wickets in regular intervals. Saurabh Rawat was the top-scorer with 30 runs.

Uttar Pradesh sit on top of the table with 20 points.

In Palam B stadium, Maharashtra captain Rahul Tripathi led from the front as his team thrashed Baroda by eight wickets to inch closer to the Super League. Set a target of 164 runs, Maharashtra openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tripathi provided a solid start to their side with a 98-run partnership.

Tripathi scored 70 off 49 balls, his innings studded with seven fours and a maximum while Gaikwad scored 48 off 37 balls with the help of five boundaries.

Earlier, Baroda’s top-order contributed made a decent contribution to take their side to 163. Maharashtra are second in the points table with 20 points.

In another match, Tripura registered their maiden victory with an eight-wicket win over Puducherry. Chasing a modest target of 103, Tripura cruised home with three overs to spare on the back of Udiyan Bose’s unbeaten 72 off 54 balls.

Asked to take strike first, Puducherry were 70 for one. But Tripura’s bowling attack led by Rana Dutta restricted Puducherry to a paltry 102 as they lost eight wickets for just 32 runs.

Both Tripura and Puducherry sit at the bottom of the table with four points each.

In another Group E match, Vikas Hathwala’s unbeaten 61 helped Services register a four-wicket win over Hyderabad here. Put into bat, Hyderabad struggled to 135 for 8 in 20 overs with captain Akshath Reddy (34) emerging as the highest scorer followed by Telukupalli Ravi Teja unbeaten on 31.

For Services, Hathwala shined with the bat. His unbeaten knock of 61 comprising six fours and a six helped Services reach the total with two balls to spare.

Brief Scores: Maharashtra: 164 for 3 in 19.2 overs (Rahul Tripathi 70, Ruturaj Gaikwad 48; Deepak Hooda 1-9) beat Baroda 163 for 7 in 20 overs (Kedar Devdhar 38, Mitesh Patel 29; Azim Kazi 2/33) by seven wickets.

Tripura: 105 for 2 in 17 overs (Udiyan Bose 72 not out; Pratik Sargade 2-21) beat Puducherry 102 for 9 in 20 overs (Damodaren Rohit 54; Rana Dutta 4-20) by eight wickets.

Services 141 for six in 19.4 overs (Vikas Hathwala 61, ; Mohammed Siraj 4-20)beat Hyderbad 135 for eight in 20 overs (Akshath Reddy 34; Rajat Paliwal 2-9) by four wickets.

Uttar Pradesh 209 for 6 in 20 overs (Samarth Singh 75, Akshdeep Nath 70; Sunny Rana 2-45) beat Uttarakhand 91 all out in 16.3 overs (Saurabh Rawat 30; Saurabh Kumar 5-28) by 118 runs.

Andhra end Jharkhand’s winning streak, big win for Kerala

Andhra Pradesh pulled off an upset, beating Jharkhand by three runs to end its four-match winning streak in a Group ‘A’ match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament in Mulapadu on Thursday.

In another match, Kerala thrashed Nagaland by 10 wickets to go to the top of the standings following Jharkhand’s surprise loss, while Jammu & Kashmir defeated Manipur by eight wickets.

The Andhra-Jharkhand match was a thriller with the host picking up three wickets in the final over to emerge victorious.

Andhra had earlier posted 179 all out in 19.5 overs riding on some late pyrotechnics from Karn Sharma (30, 15 balls, 2X2, 2X6).

Earlier, M Pranith led the way with a blistering 43 off 17 balls (6X4, 3X6) before Andhra lost its way losing wickets in the middle phase.

In reply, Jharkhand didn’t get the start it would have liked as skipper Ishan Kishan (12) fell after hitting two boundaries, as did Virat Singh (17).

The experienced Saurabh Tiwary put the innings back on track with some powerful hitting and got support from Kumar Deobrat (27, 1X4, 3X6) in a quickfire 38-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Later, Tiwary and Ishank Jaggi (19, 2X4) added crucial 38 runs for the fifth wicket before the latter was stumped by K S Bharat when he overbalanced. Tiwary kept fighting and appeared set to take the team home in the company of Monu Kumar (16, 7 balls, 2X6) before things went pear-shaped.

Tiwary was run-out when he and Kumar tried to steal a single in the penultimate over.

Left-arm medium-pacer Prithvi Raj bowled a brilliant final over, picking up the wickets of Shahbaz Nadeem (1) and Monu Kumar before No.11 Rahul Shukla ran himself out.

Kerala, Jharkhand and Delhi are on 16 points with one game to go and everything to play for. Kerala and Jharkhand meet in the final round-robin clash on March 2.

Brief scores: Nagaland 103 for 8 in 20 overs (Rohit Jhanjariya 49 not out, M D Nideesh 3 for 17) lost to Kerala 104 for no loss in 12.2 overs (Vishnu Vinod 53 not out, Rohan Konnummal 51 not out). Points: Kerala: 4, Nagaland: 0.

Manipur 182 for 6 in 20 overs (Mayank Raghav 103, Yashpal Singh 51, Rasikh Salam 3 for 38) lost to Jammu & Kashmir 184 for 2 in 17.1 overs (Jatin Wadhwan 59, Bandeep Singh 59 not out, Shubham Khajuria 34). Points: Jammu & Kashmir: 4, Manipur: 0.

Andhra Pradesh 179 all out in 19.5 overs (M Pranith 43, Ricky Bhui 38, Karn Sharma 30, Shahbaz Nadeem 3 for 26, Varun Aaron 3 for 49) beat Jharkhand 176 all out in 19.5 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 54, Y Prithvi Raj 3 for 28). Points: Andhra: 4, Jharkhand: 0.

Bengal keep Super League hopes alive; Karnataka register sixth win in row

Bengal put up an all-round show to prevail over Chhattisgarh by 26 runs and register their second successive win, that kept alive their Super League hopes in Group D of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 tournament in Cuttack Thursday. Abhimanyu Easwaran top-scored with a 41-ball 59 (3x4s, 2x6s) while skipper Manoj Tiwary struck a quickfire 42 from 27 balls, studded with three sixes to help Bengal post a stiff 188 for four after being put into bat at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi.

Fresh from his century against Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, Wriddhiman Saha failed to make it big, getting out for 26 but after his departure Tiwary along with his deputy Abhimanyu put on 86 runs in quick time to take Bengal ahead.

Later, it was some power hitting by Vivek Singh (30 not out from 18 balls; 3×4, 1×6) and Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (13 not out from nine balls) that propped up Bengal’s total with the duo notching up 39 runs in last three overs.

In reply, Sayan Ghosh (4/32) bowled brilliantly at the death while Ishan Porel (3/25) grabbed the top three, which included the wicket of Chhattisgarh captain Harpreet Singh (54 from 36 balls; 3x4s, 4x6s) to restrict their opponents to 162 for nine. Ashok Dinda grabbed 2 for 34 as the Bengal pace trio shared nine wickets between them to seal their fourth win.

With two matches to go, Bengal (16) remained on the second spot ahead of Haryana (16) on net-run rate. Karnataka, on the other hand, remained firmly at the top of the table with 24 points after their sixth win on the trot when they hammered hosts Odisha by 51 runs at the Barabati Stadium here.

Opener Rohan Kadam cracked his third half-century of the tournament in a 59-ball 89 (10x4s, 2x6s) to take Karnataka to a challenging 155 for nine after being sent in.

Wickets kept on falling around him but Kadam held his fort and batted till the final over to lead his side to a winning total. In reply, Odisha batsmen put up a sloppy display and failed to get going to be bundled out for 104 in 18.1 overs with leg-spinner KC Cariappa (4/15) and medium pacer V Koushik (3/8) inflicting bulk of the damage.

Brief Scores: At Barabati Stadium: Assam 80/9 in 15 overs (Sumit Kumar 4/20) lost to Haryana 81/3 in 8.4 overs (Yashu Sharma 26) by seven wickets.

Karnataka 155/9 in 20 overs (Rohan Kadam 89; Biplab Samantray 2/10, Pappu Roy 2/21) beat Odisha 104 in 18.1 overs (Suryakant Pradhan 32; KC Cariappa 4/15, V Koushik 3/8, Jagadeesha Suchith 2/27) by 51 runs.

At DRIEMS Ground: Bengal 188/4 in 20 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 59, Manoj Tiwary 42, Vivek Singh 30 not out; Shivendra Singh 2/28) beat Chhattisgarh 162/9 in 20 overs (Harpreet Singh 54, Amandeep Khare 30; Sayan Ghosh 4/32) by 26 runs.

Mizoram 122/8 in 20 overs (Taruwar Kohli 52; Akhilesh Sahani 4/35) lost to Arunachal Pradesh 125/2; in 11.4 overs (Samarth Seth 66 not out) by eight wickets.