Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Kerala’s Sandeep Warrier takes hat-trick against Andhra

Kerala seamer Sandeep Warrier on Sunday became the first player to take a hat-trick in the ongoing 2019 season of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. The right-handed bowler dismissed KV Sasikanth, Karn Sharma and SK Ismail in the final over to clinch the match for his side against Andhra.

The contest turned into a thriller when Andha, who were chasing the total of 161 set by Kerala, required 10 runs to win in the final over with three wickets in hand. Kerala captain Sachin Baby handed the ball to Warrier in the tense situation.

The fast bowler gave away a single in the first ball, bringing Sasikanth to the strike. In the next ball, the 27-year-old dismissed the right-handed batsman for 11, with Vinoop Sheela Manoharan taking the catch.

In the next delivery, Karn Sharma handed a catch to wicketkeeper Mohammed Azharuddeen for a golden duck. Facing the hat-trick ball, SK Ismal stumbled against Warrier’s pace and gave another catch to the keeper, thus giving Kerala a thrilling 8-run win.

Earlier, Kerala won the toss and elected to bat first. The decision proved to be the correct one with the opening batsman Vishnu Vinod smacking 70 runs in 61 balls.

Skipper Sachin Baby’s 24-ball 38 and Arun Karthick’s 19-ball 31 further helped Kerala to take the total to 160/6 in 20 overs.