Syed Mushtaq Ali squads complain of ‘food quality’ at posh team hotel

Three domestic cricket teams staying at a posh hotel in Mumbai have complained about its mediocre food to the Indian cricket board (Representational Photo)

Three domestic cricket teams staying at a posh hotel in Mumbai have complained about its mediocre food to the Indian cricket board during six days of quarantine, in preparation for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The T20 tournament will begin on January 10 and will kickstart domestic cricket during the pandemic. Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Puducherry are the six teams based in Mumbai. Delhi has star players like Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma, while Kerala has S Sreesanth, Robin Uthappa, and Sanju Samson. Mumbai has IPL stars like Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Dhawal Kulkarni.

The Mumbai manager Arman Mallik confirmed that players did complain about the quality of food served for the last two days.

“Players complained to us that food’s quantity and quality is below standard. The food is not adequate in terms of players’ fitness. These players will be playing after six days of quarantine and this food won’t do any good,” Mallik said.

The Indian Express spoke to ten players across three teams who had similar views. Many said the food was too cold and that even the breakfast was below standard. The respective team managers have spoken to the hotel chef and were assured of better quality but that didn’t happen. The teams have also complained about food being delivered late. It was then that the teams approached the Indian board to look into the matter at the earliest.

“The roti has been like papad. They are serving rice which many players don’t eat, especially fast bowlers. They fear they could gain weight with this food. We need at least an egg or one grilled chicken,” a player said.

Many players have requested to allow outside food but it was denied until the quarantine period is completed. Domestic players say that ordering from room service daily is too expensive. One player said that grilled chicken costs Rs 2,000 as per the room menu.

The BCCI has taken nearly ninety rooms for the tournament and the officials have informed the management of the teams that they will look into the issue. The Indian board has taken care of providing accommodation this season to ensure teams get a safe entry into the bio-bubble for the tournament.