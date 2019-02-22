Syed Mushtaq Ali: Ishan Kishan becomes first Indian wicketkeeper-captain to score T20 century

Jharkhand batsman Ishan Kishan became the first Indian wicketkeeper-captain to score a century in T20 format on Friday. The left-handed batsman achieved the milestone in Jharkhand’s 2nd Syed Mushtaq Ali fixture against Jammu and Kashmir.

With J&K setting Jharkhand a target of 169 runs to chase, the 20-year-old smashed an unbeaten 100 in 55 balls to take his side to an easy win. In his innings, the youngster hammered eight fours and seven sixes as he Jharkhand cruised to a nine-wicket win.

Doing so, he became only the 5th player in the world to score a T20 hundred while fulfilling keeper and captain’s role. The other four players who have done it in the past are Moin Khan, Adam Gilchrist, Kamran Akmal, and Upul Tharanga.

Gilchrist is the only player to do so twice in his career.

Kishan is the 4th player to score a ton in Syed Mushtaq Ali so far after Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer and Abhimanyu Easwara. While Pujara smacked a 61-ball hundred in a losing effort for Saurashtra against Railways, Iyer smacked 147 runs in 55 balls against Mumbai to pick up a win against Baroda. Bengal’s Easwaran scored a ton against Mizoram to take his side to a victory.