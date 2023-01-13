Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers: David Warner returns to BBL after a hiatus of 9 years

“We’re fourth at the moment, so the guys have been playing well. We’ve had some injuries and if I can contribute in any way, it’d be awesome,” Warner, who made a comeback to BBL after a hiatus of 9 years, told the media.

“It’s going to be a tough game, obviously the Scorchers are a well-equipped team, they’ve had some great success with four titles,” he added.

Warner has experienced the highs and lows of T20 in his brief three-game BBL career, two of which have been Sydney derbies. In the second game of the tournament in 2011, he smashed an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls against a Melbourne Stars attack including late Shane Warne.

Before returning to the Thunder and amassing a half-century in 2013, he played for the Sydney Sixers the following season and made a duck in his lone game.

It’s finally happening! Tonight’s the night, as @davidwarner31 returns to the Big Bash and his beloved @thunderBBL 🔥 #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/TUjyOmJoF6 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 13, 2023

“It’s incredibly exciting to have a player of David Warner’s calibre return to Thunder, and, indeed the Big Bash League,” Head of Thunder Andrew Gilchrist said in a statement.

“He’s a great player, a great person, and a great family man. Thunder Nation can’t wait to see him light up the Sydney Showground Stadium, Manuka Oval and everywhere else we play during our run home.”

Meanwhile, in the ongoing game between Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers, Warner only scored 19 runs as he botched a lap shot and was caught behind off Scorchers paceman Matthew Kelly.

With seven victories in nine games, the Scorchers are currently atop the BBL standings and are still strong favourites to win the title next month.

With inputs from Fox Sports.