BBL: Sydney Thunder terminates Afghanistan speedster Fazalhaq Farooqi’s contract over ‘behaviour issues’

Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Thunder has terminated the contract of Afghanistan speedster Fazalhaq Farooqi, a move supported by Cricket Australia. The decision was made after a hearing held by Cricket Australia’s conduct commissioner.

The club referred a matter that occurred last Thursday to Cricket Australia’s Integrity Unit for investigation. Following that investigation and a subsequent hearing and ruling by a CA Conduct Commissioner, the Thunder decided to terminate the player’s contract.

A CA statement said the details of this matter are “confidential” and “no further comment” will be made. Cricket Australia’s Integrity Unit, whose mandate is to keep the game clean and ensure no fixing – match or spot-fixing – takes place among its various role.

Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon said “The behaviours displayed by Fazalhaq Farooqi sit outside our values and it was determined that his contract be terminated,”

“Our focus now is providing the necessary support to those affected by this incident,” he added.

Thunder has not named a replacement yet.

Farooqi has picked up five wickets from four games for the Thunder so far. He impressed on his debut with two wickets against Melbourne Stars and three against Adelaide Strikers.

Earlier this year Farooqi was named as a replacement for David Willey who withdrew from the draft.