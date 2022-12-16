Sydney Thunder dismissed for 15 in the powerplay, lowest total in men’s T20 cricket

In one of those ‘it really happened’ moments, Adelaide Strikers dismissed Sydney Thunder at the score of 15 inside 35 deliveries, the lowest total in senior T20 cricket history.
The previous lowest total in Big Bash history was 57 from Melbourne Renegades against Stars in 2015. Thunder’s total of 15 is now also the lowest score in professional cricket since 1983 and the equal seventh lowest all time. The previous lowest total in professional T20 cricket was 21 from Turkey against Czech Republic.
Chasing 140, five of the Sydney Thunder batters couldn’t open their account, while three fell for only the score of one as number 10, Brendan Doggett (4) scored the highest in a never seen before collapse.
DO NOT SCRATCH YOUR EYES #BBL12
Henry Thornton was the pick of the bowlers for Adelaide Strikers, picking five wickets in his spell of 2.5 overs in which he gave away only three runs. Wes Agar picked four wickets in his two overs while Matthew Short also featured on the wickets tally as Strikers sealed a 124-run win inside the powerplay.
Receiving his player of the match award, Thornton said, “Have no clue what’s going on, it’s amazing. We thought they bowled really, really well considering what the wicket was doing, but we hung in there long enough. Haven’t seen anything similar to this ever, unbelievable stuff to be honest.”
Ben Stokes, who is currently leading England in the three-match Test series in Pakistan, were among those who couldn’t shake their head across what was happening at the Sydney Showground Stadium. The England captain took to Twitter to express his shock.
8-10 of 5 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯
Lowest total in men’s T20 cricket
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|Thunder
|15
|5.5
|2
|v Strikers
|Sydney
|16 Dec 2022
|*Turkey
|21
|8.3
|2
|v Czech Rep.
|Ilfov County
|30 Aug 2019
|*Lesotho
|26
|12.4
|1
|v Uganda
|Kigali
|19 Oct 2021
|*Turkey
|28
|11.3
|1
|v Luxembourg
|Ilfov County
|29 Aug 2019
|*Thailand
|30
|13.1
|1
|v Malaysia
|Bangi
|4 Jul 2022
|*Mali
|30
|12.3
|1
|v Rwanda
|Kigali
|24 Nov 2022
|Tripura
|30
|11.1
|1
|v Jharkhand
|Dhanbad
|20 Oct 2009
|*Mali
|30
|10.4
|1
|v Kenya
|Kigali
|20 Nov 2022
With the result, Strikers are now on top of the points table after two matches with four points and a whopping net run rate of +4.375.
Thunder on the other hand have now won a game and lost another this season in the eight team competition.