scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Sydney Thunder dismissed for 15 in the powerplay, lowest total in men’s T20 cricket

The total is now the lowest in Big Bash history, surpassing 57 from Melbourne Renegades against Stars in 2015.

Adelaide Strikers players celebrate dismissing Sydney Thunder for 15 in 2022/23 Big Bash League. (Photo: Strikers/Twitter)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

In one of those ‘it really happened’ moments, Adelaide Strikers dismissed Sydney Thunder at the score of 15 inside 35 deliveries, the lowest total in senior T20 cricket history.

The previous lowest total in Big Bash history was 57 from Melbourne Renegades against Stars in 2015. Thunder’s total of 15 is now also the lowest score in professional cricket since 1983 and the equal seventh lowest all time. The previous lowest total in professional T20 cricket was 21 from Turkey against Czech Republic. 

Chasing 140, five of the Sydney Thunder batters couldn’t open their account, while three fell for only the score of one as number 10, Brendan Doggett (4) scored the highest in a never seen before collapse.

Henry Thornton was the pick of the bowlers for Adelaide Strikers, picking five wickets in his spell of 2.5 overs in which he gave away only three runs. Wes Agar picked four wickets in his two overs while Matthew Short also featured on the wickets tally as Strikers sealed a 124-run win inside the powerplay.

Receiving his player of the match award, Thornton said, “Have no clue what’s going on, it’s amazing. We thought they bowled really, really well considering what the wicket was doing, but we hung in there long enough. Haven’t seen anything similar to this ever, unbelievable stuff to be honest.”

Ben Stokes, who is currently leading England in the three-match Test series in Pakistan, were among those who couldn’t shake their head across what was happening at the Sydney Showground Stadium. The England captain took to Twitter to express his shock.

Lowest total in men’s T20 cricket

Team Score Overs Inns Opposition Ground Match Date
Thunder 15 5.5 2 v Strikers Sydney 16 Dec 2022
*Turkey 21 8.3 2 v Czech Rep. Ilfov County 30 Aug 2019
*Lesotho 26 12.4 1 v Uganda Kigali 19 Oct 2021
*Turkey 28 11.3 1 v Luxembourg Ilfov County 29 Aug 2019
*Thailand 30 13.1 1 v Malaysia Bangi 4 Jul 2022
*Mali 30 12.3 1 v Rwanda Kigali 24 Nov 2022
Tripura 30 11.1 1 v Jharkhand Dhanbad 20 Oct 2009
*Mali 30 10.4 1 v Kenya Kigali 20 Nov 2022

With the result, Strikers are now on top of the points table after two matches with four points and a whopping net run rate of +4.375.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...

Thunder on the other hand have now won a game and lost another this season in the eight team competition.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 05:48:08 pm
Next Story

China threat can’t be ignored, they are preparing for war: Rahul Gandhi

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 16: Latest News
close