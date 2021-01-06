India vs Australia 3rd Test Playing 11: Rohit Sharma replaces Mayank Agarwal, Navdeep Saini to debut

The injury to Umesh Yadav had put the spotlight on Saini ahead of the third Test in Sydney that begins on Thursday. (FILE)

India vs Australia 3rd Test Playing 11, Squad, Players List: India have announced their playing XI for the third Test of the four-match series on Wednesday. Apart from Rohit Sharma making a comeback to the Test side, speedster Navdeep Saini has also been brought to the playing XI that will take on Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. He is replacing Umesh Yadav who went home following an injury.

Mayank Agarwal, who has been struggling in the series, will be replaced by Rohit Sharma at the top. Rohit will partner with Shubman Gill to open the innings.

If Rahane’s side can go 2-1 up and ensure the retention of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, it will be one of the finest hours in the history of Indian cricket. Making it even more special is the fact that the side has been without two world class performers and a senior pacer against a nearly full-strength Australian team.

NEWS – #TeamIndia announce Playing XI for the 3rd Test against Australia at the SCG. Navdeep Saini is all set to make his debut.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lCZNGda8UD — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

Seldom has an Australian batting unit, that boasts of a player of Steve Smith’s calibre, looked so circumspect and literally intimidated by an Indian bowling unit, which isn’t operating at full-strength.

The pressure is understandable as Australia are literally pushing a 70 per cent fit David Warner out there in the middle to combat fire with fire even as his statements make it clear that he is not at all comfortable with the idea.

“He is energetic, professional, who could make an instant impact and fills guys with confidence,” Paine’s words on the eve of the match indicated their desperation.

And in this backdrop, enter Rohit Sharma, whose last couple of months have been loads of off-field drama. First it was his absence from the initial part of the tour due to a hamstring injury sustained while playing the IPL.

Then his subsequent quarantine for two weeks in a Sydney apartment.

With PTI inputs