Batter who played vital role in Sydney draw during 20/21 BGT says: ‘Have to bring Bhuvneshwar Kumar’

In the third ODI during India’s game against West Indies in New Chandigarh, the hosts failed to defend 351 runs. In the 2nd ODI at Guwahati, they also conceded over 400 runs. Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari noted that India should bring back Bhuvneshwar Kumar into the team.

“I think they have to bring Bhuvneshwar Kumar back. In my opinion, he is still one of the best bowlers in the country. He is proving in the IPL,” Vihari said on his YouTube channel.

“Of course. I mean, I’ve said before as well that I’m not playing to prove anything right now. But it’s not like I don’t want to play for India. If I get a call, as simple as that,” Bhuvneshwar said on his prospects of returning to India on the Jatin Sapru channel.