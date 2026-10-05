Batter who played vital role in Sydney draw during 20/21 BGT says: ‘Have to bring Bhuvneshwar Kumar’

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In the third ODI during India’s game against West Indies in New Chandigarh, the hosts failed to defend 351 runs. In the 2nd ODI at Guwahati, they also conceded over 400 runs. Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari noted that India should bring back Bhuvneshwar Kumar into the team.
“I think they have to bring Bhuvneshwar Kumar back. In my opinion, he is still one of the best bowlers in the country. He is proving in the IPL,” Vihari said on his YouTube channel.
“Of course. I mean, I’ve said before as well that I’m not playing to prove anything right now. But it’s not like I don’t want to play for India. If I get a call, as simple as that,” Bhuvneshwar said on his prospects of returning to India on the Jatin Sapru channel.
Bhuvneshwar also said he has moved past the phase of anxiety. “I think I’ve moved past that phase where I used to wait thinking, ‘maybe this team, this series.’ It’s been a few years now; I don’t get into that space anymore,” he said.
Vihari pointed at the injury records of both Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya and said if that happens, they cannot rely on bowlers without experience, suggesting it’s better to go for Bhuvneshwar and Shami.
“You cannot depend on Bumrah and Hardik. You have to have backup in case of such injuries. I will say go with experience. Get Bhuvneshwar and Shami back,” he said. “You will have some security with experience. When you need a breakthrough, you can go to them, and they will do the job for you. You need stability and experience will always count,” Vihari said.
“We could not defend 350. Is this not a wake-up call? I think the team is going backwards. This is a big blow,” he said. The West Indies exposed the Indian bowling attack. They are not even part of the World Cup. Imagine top teams like Australia, South Africa, England,” Vihari added.
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