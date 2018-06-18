Sweden the next cricket destination

A cricket match being played in Sweden. (Source: Twitter) A cricket match being played in Sweden. (Source: Twitter)

Cricket is booming in Sweden over the last couple of years. At a time when legends of the game are calling for globalization the sport, this development will come as a shot in the arm for the sport. In a country where sports like soccer and ice hockey take centerstage, Sweden now has more than 60 teams with almost 2000 players across all its towns. However, this is primarily due to the migrant population comprising of Afghan and Pakistani origin. Incidentally, coach of Sweden’s national cricket team is former Pakistan Test batsman Mohammad Waseem.

“Three or four years ago, we had only 13 clubs in Sweden and the number of players was around 600 or 700,” said Tariq Zuwak, chairman of the Swedish Cricket Federation.

Sweden has more than 4,00,000 registered asylum applications since 2012. However, this massive influx has resulted in the quick development of the cricket federation.

“The youngsters miss their families and are worried about their asylum process. But when they play cricket, there is nothing else on their mind than having fun,” Zuwak explained.

Meanwhile, U-19 coach David Williman spoke to Swedish newspaper local.se and shared his insights. Stating the game is “slowly growing” in Sweden, he said, “We’ve got around 3,000 players and 50 teams across the country, with a big hotspot in Stockholm where there are about 25 teams.” “It is still very much a minority sport, and not enough native Swedes are playing,” he added.

