Swachch Bharat Diwas: Team India supports the campaign with special stickers on jerseys

Supporting the initiative, the Indian Cricket team, who is facing South Africa in the First Test of Gandhi-Mandela series at Vizag, is wearing 'Swachh Bharat Diwas' stickers on the team jersey.

India vs South Africa, Swachch Bharat Diwas
Stickers are visible on the players’ right-hand sidearm. (Twitter)

India is celebrating the Swachch Bharat Diwas on Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday today on October 2. It is the father of the nation’s 150th birth anniversary and Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju flagged off ‘Fit Indian Plog run’ on Wednesday Morning to mark Gandhi’s birth anniversary. Kiren Rijiju was also joined by freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia at Indira Gandhi Stadium in the national capital.

Plogging is a combination of jogging with picking up litter. It started as an organised activity in Sweden around 2016 and spread to other countries in 2018, following increased concern about plastic pollution. As a workout, it provides variation in body movements by adding bending, squatting and stretching to the main action of running, hiking, or walking.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri also took to Twitter to urge people to be part of the Plogging Run initiative — an amalgamation of Fit India Movement and Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan — launched by the Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his post, the former Indian all-rounder urged people to come out in large numbers to participate in the two-km run on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Shastri also urged the people to pick up litters along the way to support the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. Supporting the initiative, the Indian Cricket team, who is playing their first Test match of the Freedom Series against South Africa at Vizag, has also worn ‘Swachh Bharat Diwas’ stickers on their team jerseys.

