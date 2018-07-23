Suspended for dope violation, Punjab keeper Gupta picked for Duleep Trophy

In a faux pas, the BCCI has named Punjab wicket-keeper batsman Abhishek Gupta in the Indian Red squad for Duleep Trophy despite the fact that he is serving a doping ban till September 14.

The Duleep Trophy is scheduled to take place from August 17 to September 8.

In June, Gupta was handed a retrospective eight-month suspension for an “inadvertent” doping violation. The 27-year-old’s suspension started from January 15 and will end on September 14.

Gupta had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance (terbutaline), which can be commonly found in cough syrups, the BCCI had said back in June.

The selectors met in Kolkata on Monday to pick the squads for Duleep Trophy. Faiz Fazal will captain India Blue, Abhinav Mukund will lead India Red and Parthiv Patel will skipper India Green.

Gupta has played six first-class matches, six List A games and nine T20s.

