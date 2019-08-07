When Sushma Swaraj’s witty tweet on Afghan star cricketer Rashid Khan went viral

Sushma Swaraj passing away Monday prompted an outpouring of grief for India’s former external affairs minister. Her term as minister was also a period during which she was most accessible, offering help and sometimes her point of view on various issues on Twitter. And on one occasion in 2018, her tweet on Afghan all-rounder Rashid Khan went viral.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in an all-or-nothing fixture at Eden Gardens in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2018. In the gripping encounter which went down to the wire, it was Khan’s all-round abilities that took Hyderabad into the finals. Then a 19-year-old who was still a rising star, Khan scored a quickfire 34 off just 10 deliveries, and then returned with a match-winning spell of 3/19 to help his team win by 14 runs.

It was the day Khan truly emerged as one of the biggest ambassadors for the game of cricket from the war-torn country of Afghanistan. His heroic effort not only grabbed the imagination of India’s cricket-crazy fans, but also led to calls for him to be granted Indian citizenship. His name was the top Twitter trend across India on the day after the match, with over 30,000 tweets on his performance.

Acknowledging the demand of cricket fans from across the nation, Swaraj responded with a witty tweet in which she clarified that the matter of citizenship rested with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“@rashidkhan_19 – I have seen all the tweets. Citizenship matters are dealt with by Ministry of Home affairs”, she tweeted.

What made the conversation more interesting was the response of Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, who appreciated Rashid’s efforts, but was clear that they weren’t going to let the cricketing star go.

Afghans take absolute pride in our hero, Rashid Khan. I am also thankful to our Indian friends for giving our players a platform to show their skills. Rashid reminds us whats best about Afg. He remains an asset to the cricketing world. No we are not giving him away. @narendramodi — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) May 25, 2018

It wasn’t even the first time she had acknowledged Afghanistan’s prowess on the cricket field. In 2017, after Afghanistan achieved Test status, Swaraj had praised their spirit.

“The fact that Afghanistan attained the status of a Test-playing cricketing nation is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the people of Afghanistan to not let the forces of death and destruction prevail,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.