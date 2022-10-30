scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

‘Surya’s knock best T20 innings ever by an Indian,’ says Gautam Gambhir

"This is probably the best T20 innings by an Indian. The wickets had fallen, and on this pitch to do this is something,” Gautam Gambhir said.

T20 WCIndia's Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Gary Day)

Surya Kumar Yadav’s 68 off 40 balls on bouncy Perth track against South Africa has wowed Gautam Gambhir into terming it as the “best T20 innings by an Indian”. Ravi Shastri would add that “without Suryakumar’s innings, India would have been bowled out under 100 runs.”

“I have not seen a better T20 innings than this,” Gambhir said. “This is probably the best T20 innings by an Indian. The wickets had fallen, and on this pitch to do this is something,” Gautam Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Before joining Mumbai Indians in 2018, Suryakumar Yadav spent four seasons with Kolkata Knight Riders under Gautam Gambhir.

Couple of months back, Gambhir had made the case for Surya batting at No.3.

“See, I have a reason behind it. The reason is that you don’t fiddle with someone’s form, just because you want someone else to get back in form. He was unbelievable in England when everyone struggled. He was brilliant in the West Indies as well. He’s 30 as well. He is not like 21, 22″He doesn’t have a lot of time on his hands. Make him bat at No.3, make the most of his form and Virat Kohli, he has got so much experience, he can still come and bat at No.4, depending on the situation as well. I personally feel that Surya should be batting at No.3 from here on till the World Cup and see how the results is going to be.”

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 06:26:02 pm
