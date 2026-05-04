Suryansh Shedge on why Yuzvendra Chahal bowled only 1 over in GT-PBKS game: ‘That was the intention’

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Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered their second straight defeat in IPL 2026, going down to Gujarat Titans by four wickets in Ahmedabad on Sunday. One of the talking points from the match was the limited of use for Yuzvendra Chahal, who bowled only one over and conceded 13 runs.
Suryansh Shedge, who made his maiden IPL fifty on Sunday, said PBKS opted to rely more on pace than spin, with the 7.5m length and two-paced surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium making strokeplay difficult.
“I think it all depended on the situation. We went into the game thinking we have to bowl more fast bowlers because that seven-and-a-half metre length was difficult to play. I think it was a bit two-paced because of the grass and the black soil. So I think that was the intention,” he said in the post-match press conference.
“Sometimes it was sticking, sometimes it was skidding through. So I think our bowling coach, just before the powerplay got over, he sent out a message to Vyshak saying that you should bowl that length, and you can see how well Vyshak bowled. So yeah, I think the planning was right,” he added.
Shedge walked out to bat with PBKS having lost half their side with 47 runs on the board, and added 79 runs for the sixth wicket with Marcus Stoinis. He said his focus was to spend time at the crease rather than force the pace.
“I wouldn’t say others were struggling. Sometimes good balls get you out. My only intention was to spend as much time as I could, and that made things easier as I progressed through the innings,” the right-hander said.
He admitted that he played a wrong shot at the wrong time and would learn from it moving forward.
“I think I should have stayed there because I was set. And if I would have let that ball go, things would have been different. I think I’ve learnt to remain calmer and stay in the present. So next time I’ll be more mindful,” he added.
PBKS take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
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