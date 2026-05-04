Suryansh Shedge on why Yuzvendra Chahal bowled only 1 over in GT-PBKS game: ‘That was the intention’

Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered their second straight defeat in IPL 2026, going down to Gujarat Titans by four wickets in Ahmedabad on Sunday. One of the talking points from the match was the limited of use for Yuzvendra Chahal, who bowled only one over and conceded 13 runs.

Suryansh Shedge, who made his maiden IPL fifty on Sunday, said PBKS opted to rely more on pace than spin, with the 7.5m length and two-paced surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium making strokeplay difficult.

“I think it all depended on the situation. We went into the game thinking we have to bowl more fast bowlers because that seven-and-a-half metre length was difficult to play. I think it was a bit two-paced because of the grass and the black soil. So I think that was the intention,” he said in the post-match press conference.