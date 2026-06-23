Suryansh Shedge replaces Nitish Reddy in India T20I squad for Ireland, England series

India have drafted in Mumbai all-rounder Suryansh Shedge as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy in the squads for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England.

The change comes after Nitish reported discomfort in his left quadriceps following the third ODI against Afghanistan in Chennai. Subsequent medical examinations conducted by the BCCI medical team recommended a rehabilitation period, thereby ruling him out of both the bilateral series.

“Nitish reported left quadriceps discomfort after the third ODI against Afghanistan on June 20. Following a subsequent medical assessment, the BCCI Medical Team has recommended a period of rehabilitation, ruling him out of both T20I series,” BCCI said in a statement.