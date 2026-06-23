Suryansh Shedge replaces Nitish Reddy in India T20I squad for Ireland, England series

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India have drafted in Mumbai all-rounder Suryansh Shedge as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy in the squads for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England.
The change comes after Nitish reported discomfort in his left quadriceps following the third ODI against Afghanistan in Chennai. Subsequent medical examinations conducted by the BCCI medical team recommended a rehabilitation period, thereby ruling him out of both the bilateral series.
“Nitish reported left quadriceps discomfort after the third ODI against Afghanistan on June 20. Following a subsequent medical assessment, the BCCI Medical Team has recommended a period of rehabilitation, ruling him out of both T20I series,” BCCI said in a statement.
Nitish’s absence left India short of seam-bowling all-round options, with Hardik Pandya also unavailable, prompting the selectors to turn to Shedge, who has impressed consistently over the past year in domestic and India A cricket.
The 23-year-old earned his maiden senior India call-up after a productive outing for India A in the recently concluded tri-series in Sri Lanka. Batting primarily in the middle order, Shedge scored 147 runs in five matches and contributed with the ball as well, sending down 23 overs during the tournament. His performances helped India A reach the final and strengthened his case for a national berth.
Shedge first came into prominence during Mumbai’s triumphant Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign in the 2024-25 season. Used as a lower middle-order finisher, he scored 131 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 251.92, showcasing his ability to change games in a matter of overs. His power-hitting and utility as a bowling option made him one of Mumbai’s standout performers during the title-winning run.
India begin their tour with a two-match T20I series against Ireland in Belfast on Friday before playing a five-match T20I series against England, starting in Chester-Le-Street on July 1.
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