Thursday, March 18, 2021
Suryakumar Yadav’s controversial dismissal sparks debate

Suryakumar was unlucky to have been given out in the 14th over after repeated replays of Dawid Malan's catch off Sam Curran by the TV umpire.

By: Sports Desk |
March 18, 2021 9:54:50 pm
Suryakumar Yadav leaves after his dismissal during the fourth Twenty20 match between India and England (Source: PTI)

Suryakumar Yadav’s celebration of a spectacular half-century in his first T20I innings for India was cut short by a controversial decision by third umpire in the fourth T20 International against England in Ahmedabad.

Suryakumar was unlucky to have been given out in the 14th over after repeated replays of Dawid Malan’s catch off Sam Curran by the TV umpire. A part of the ball seemed to have touched the ground but the TV umpire did not overturn the on-field umpire’s decision due to lack of conclusive proof.

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a blistering maiden fifty and powered India to 185 for 8. Replacing an injured Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar struck six fours and three sixes in his 31-ball 57 to top score for India after being asked to bat. He debuted in the second T20I but did not bat in that match. He did not play in the third game.

Those from the cricket fraternity and fans took to Twitter to bash the third umpire over the controversial dismissal:

Suryakumar hit Archer for a six in the first ball he faced in international cricket, picked up the gaps and found the boundaries to keep the scoreboard moving, though the England bowlers were by no means wayward. India’s 45 for 1 after the powerplay was not a top-notch effort but Suryakumar smacked Rashid for a six and a four in the seventh over to overtake opener KL Rahul (14).

India were 75 for 3 at halfway mark with Suryakumar going great guns. He reached his maiden international fifty from just 28 deliveries, with a four off Rashid in the 12th over.

