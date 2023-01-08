Suryakumar Yadav’s consistency is bit more than AB de Villiers: Ajay Jadeja

Swashbuckling India batter Suryakumar Yadav has been earing plaudits since his sensational performances in the T20 World Cup last year. He carried his hot form into 2023 when he scored 112 runs in the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka at Rajkot, helping India win the series 2-1 on Saturday.

Due to the unorthodox nature of his shots, Yadav has been compared countless times with South African icon AB de Villiers with former India player Ajay in an interaction with Cricbuzz recently saying that SKY was more consistent than than ADB.

“With AB de Villiers we saw, I mean he was one of the finest we have seen, no doubt. His (Suryakumar Yadav) consistency is a little bit more and I think what he adds with AB is that there’s a little more power to his game. What he adds is the writ work which AB didn’t have. So the angles you were talking about, they were because of the wrists. both sides his wrists work better than AB also,” he said.

SKY’s knock, laced with seven fours and nine sixes, powered India to an imposing 228 for five, a total that proved to be too good for the visitors.

“It is really important to put pressure on yourself when you are preparing for the game. The more pressure you put, the better you can play. There is a lot of hard work involved. Some quality practice sessions are also involved,” Suryakumar said after his blazing knock.