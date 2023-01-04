Suryakumar Yadav’s advice to Sarfaraz Khan drives him to another Ranji century

After his name did not feature in the India Test squad for the recent Bangladesh tour, Sarfaraz Khan got a text message from his childhood friend Suryakumar Yadav. It had just four words: “Aur lamba maarte reh [Keep playing big knocks].”

Sarfaraz Khan plays a shot during a Ranji Trophy match. (File) Sarfaraz Khan plays a shot during a Ranji Trophy match. (File)

Yadav has known for years what it means to wait in hope before every national selection committee meeting, to be so close yet so far away from that elusive India call-up. Having been through that same agonising phase, Yadav did not give Sarfaraz a shoulder to lean on; instead he offered his friend sane advice.

And Sarfaraz has continued what he has been doing for the past three domestic seasons – scoring marathon runs in red-ball cricket. After piling up 928 and 982 runs in the 2019-20 and 2021-22 Ranji seasons, Sarfaraz has tallied 388 in five innings this season so far. On their part, the selectors have kept telling him that he is on their radar and that his time will come soon.

On Wednesday, Sarfaraz slammed yet another daddy hundred at the Brabourne Stadium, his 12th century in 50 first-class innings. Sarfaraz’s 162 off 220 deliveries saw Mumbai taking a mammoth first-innings lead of 337 against Tamil Nadu on day two, stretching their innings to 481 after they had been reduced to 161/6 on day one. Sarfaraz’s Ranji scores this season are 5, 126 not out, 75, 20 and 162; it is clear that he is going to keep knocking on the national selectors’ doors.

Mumbai had resumed their first innings on 183/6 with Sarfaraz batting on 46 alongwith Tanush Kotian on 9. Tamil Nadu looked to attack in the morning session with fuller lengths and fielders in the inner ring. And the Mumbai duo countered positively, getting full value for their shots on the Brabourne outfield once the ball hit the gaps.

Sarfaraz Khan continues big-scoring spree. Sarfaraz Khan continues big-scoring spree.

The pitch having eased out after the opening session on day one, Sarfaraz and Kotian progressed without any problems in a seventh-wicket partnership of 167. The pair added 145 runs on the second morning in just over 27 overs before Kotian was run out on 71.

Tamil Nadu removed Tushar Desphande three balls after Kotian’s exit. However, when it appeared that the end of the innings was near, the Mumbai lower order worsened the visitors’ plight.

Advertisement

Sarfaraz took up the familiar task of batting with the tailenders. He took most of the strike in the company of No 10 Mohit Avasthi. Sarfaraz completed his hundred before lunch but he wanted to make it another big one. He made it 162 and added 60 for the ninth wicket before he was caught behind off the second new ball.

Sarfaraz Khan. Sarfaraz Khan.

The last Mumbai pair didn’t give up early either. Avasthi and Siddharth Raut added 92 as Tamil Nadu’s long day got extended by another 22.2 overs.

Tamil Nadu had to bat just over an hour in their second innings and were 62 for 1 at stumps. N Jagadeesan departed poking outside off at Deshpande and edging a simple catch to Yashasvi Jaiswal at third slip. The visitors need another 275 to avert an innings defeat with two days to go.

Sarfaraz’s early-morning routine

Advertisement

Meanwhile, for Sarfaraz it was another day in office. Many have seen his scores but there are few who witness the hard work he does behind the scenes. While his team-mates are asleep with the start of play a few hours away, Sarfaraz is up by 5 am at the team hotel. By 5:30 am, he reaches the nearby Cross Maidan. By the time the sun’s first rays hit the pitch, Sarfaraz has warmed up and is padded up.

“By 7 am there is light morning sunshine, so I take a knock. By 7:20 am the light is better, so my father, who has already set things up for me, makes me bat for the next half-hour. I leave by 8 am and take the team bus by 8:15 am. I don’t want to run away from hard work,” Sarfaraz told The Indian Express.

Even though he won’t bat on Thursday, Sarfaraz will follow the same routine before the start of play. For, as Yadav reminded him, “Aur lamba maarte reh.”

Brief Scores: Tamil Nadu 144 & 62/1 (B Aparajith batting 18, Sai Sudharsan batting 16) trail Mumbai 481 (Sarfaraz Khan 162, Tanush Kotian 71, Mohit Avasthi 69; Aswin Crist 3/69) by 275 runs