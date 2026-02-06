‘Let’s entertain them’: Suryakumar Yadav embraces home World Cup pressure as India begin title defence against USA

Suryakumar Yadav sat back with his characteristic calm, an ever-present smile playing on his lips as he fielded questions about leading India in a home World Cup. For a man about to shoulder immense expectations, the skipper appeared at ease.

“There is already pressure from the outside – oops, I didn’t say that,” he said with a laugh, before quickly correcting course. “It’s about how you enjoy as a group. You have 80 minutes on the field, just enjoy.”

That relaxed demeanour, almost trademark now, isn’t accidental. Suryakumar says he has made it the cornerstone of his captaincy philosophy, especially heading into a tournament where 35,000 fans, who will pack Wankhede Stadium on Saturday during India’s tournament opener against the USA, expect nothing short of brilliance.

“Yes, there will be pressure,” he acknowledged. “But if you see the positive side, there will be lots of cheers and encouragement. They have seen us play a brand of cricket for the last two years. I have told the boys -let’s entertain and give them a good time.”

The key, he insisted, is staying grounded in the present moment. “You might make a mistake playing at home, trying to give more than what people expect. So staying in the present is the key to this World Cup.”

Injury clouds and silver linings

The captain’s composure will be tested early, with Harshit Rana’s participation hanging in the balance. The pacer “is not ruled out yet,” Suryakumar said, though he admitted “it doesn’t look great.”

Losing Rana would rob India of a valuable lower-order batting option, but Suryakumar brushed aside concerns about a longer tail. “I know there is the case of someone batting at number nine like Harshit, but having said that, what about the first eight batsmen? They have to bat.”

If Rana misses out, the team won’t lack alternatives. “We shall definitely miss him, but we have enough options. We shall look at the replacements, which fast bowler is there, and pick the best one.”

Ishan’s Moment

One player who won’t be giving the skipper sleepless nights is Ishan Kishan. Fresh off a purple patch in the New Zealand series and the warm-ups, Kishan has staked his claim in the playing XI emphatically.

“The way he has played in the last few games and also domestic cricket, he has been playing the same way,” Suryakumar said. “He opened in the warm-up. Hope he bats the same way wherever he plays.”

And where will that be? High up the order, certainly. “He won’t be playing below number three,” the captain confirmed.

Suryakumar dismissed any notion of weak opponents in the tournament, even unfamiliar ones like the USA and Namibia.

“I don’t see any weak teams. A couple of bowlers or batsmen can do the job to win. There is no strong or weak team in this format. All are good.”

Preparation against lesser-known opponents? “Yes, we don’t play often, but we do see videos. You have to be prepared. At this level, there is no excuse.”

With conditions expected to favour tweakers, India finds itself in the enviable position of choosing between quality spinners. Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav both offer distinct threats, and Suryakumar isn’t ruling out using both.

“If there is an opportunity to play two spinners, why not. It will come down to which opposition you are playing and things like that. It’s a good headache to have.”

Leading at home

As the conversation wound down, Suryakumar reflected on what captaining India at a home World Cup means to him. “It gives motivation to lead. Also, great excitement to lead these boys who are all looking forward.” The mood in camp, he said, reflects that excitement. “Very happy, relaxed and excited. I have told them very few people get the opportunity to play a World Cup on home soil.”

That opportunity, that pressure, those thousands of expectant fans – Suryakumar Yadav is ready to embrace it all, one relaxed smile at a time.