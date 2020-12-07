‘Suryakumar Yadav will not have to take Sami Aslam’s path’: Danish Kaneria slams PCB

Sami Aslam (left) and Suryakumar Yadav (File/PCB,BCCI)

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav will not leave India to play for a different country because of the support he gets from his IPL franchise and the BCCI, whereas Pakistan continues losing talents like Sami Aslam to other countries because of lack of support from PCB, said former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said he thinks Sami Aslam — the 24-year-old opener who played 13 Tests and 4 ODIs for Pakistan — has taken the right decision to move to USA. Aslam, who last played for Pakistan in 2017, announced last week that he had quit Pakistan cricket and that he would ply his trade in USA.

“He (Sami Aslam) was a consistent player. There’s been injustice done with him. He never got the chances that people like Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq did,” Kaneria said in his video, adding that nepotism is rife within Pakistan cricket.

Sami Aslam left Pakistan will play for USA,during my playing days I was offered by 2 countries but I still went on playing for Pakistan and now this I deserve,should have taken the opportunity watch full video https://t.co/bHi4niugeD — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) December 5, 2020

“It is unfortunate that PCB behaves in such a way that players need to leave their homes. India’s Suryakumar Yadav got an offer from Scott Styris to play for New Zealand, but his franchise has stood by him, the BCCI has stood by him, so he will not leave India,” added Kaneria.

READ | Suryakumar Yadav: The wait that keeps getting longer

This was a reference to a recent tweet by Styris.

I wonder if Suryakumar Yadav fancies playing International cricket he might move overseas #CoughNZCough — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) October 28, 2020

Kaneria also added that he had himself received ‘offers’ from two other countries while he had still been playing for Pakistan but that he had rejected these ‘offers’.

“Looking back, I should have gone to another country, at least their cricket board would have supported me,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd