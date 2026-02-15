Suryakumar Yadav spotted copying Usman Tariq in India nets ahead of Pakistan clash in T20 World Cup

Suryakumar also acknowledged that facing Usman will be a different kind of a challenge to anything that the Indians have experienced before. (AP Photo)

How to deal with Usman Tariq is one of the talking points that had emerged ahead of India’s T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan. It looks like captain Suryakumar Yadav had taken it upon himself to replicate the Pakistan spinner’s action for his batters to get used to.

In videos that have been shared by broadcaster Star Sports in the leadup to the match, Suryakumar can be seen running in to bowl and then pausing at the release point before finally sending the ball in, like what Usman does. Suryakumar did this time and again as India looked to get used to the bowler that Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha called their “trump card”. Suryakumar also acknowledged that facing Usman will be a different kind of a challenge to anything that the Indians have experienced before.