Suryakumar Yadav spotted copying Usman Tariq in India nets ahead of Pakistan clash in T20 World Cup

It looks like captain Suryakumar Yadav had taken it upon himself to replicate the Pakistan spinner's action for his batters to get used to. 

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 15, 2026 04:24 PM IST
Suryakumar also acknowledged that facing Usman will be a different kind of a challenge to anything that the Indians have experienced before. (AP Photo)Suryakumar also acknowledged that facing Usman will be a different kind of a challenge to anything that the Indians have experienced before. (AP Photo)
How to deal with Usman Tariq is one of the talking points that had emerged ahead of India’s T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan. It looks like captain Suryakumar Yadav had taken it upon himself to replicate the Pakistan spinner’s action for his batters to get used to.

In videos that have been shared by broadcaster Star Sports in the leadup to the match, Suryakumar can be seen running in to bowl and then pausing at the release point before finally sending the ball in, like what Usman does. Suryakumar did this time and again as India looked to get used to the bowler that Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha called their “trump card”. Suryakumar also acknowledged that facing Usman will be a different kind of a challenge to anything that the Indians have experienced before.

“Sometimes there is a question in the exam that’s out of syllabus,” Suryakumar explained with characteristic calm. “We can’t leave that question unanswered. We have to try something, adopt our own way. Yes, he is a different character when he comes to bowl, but we cannot just surrender to him.”

Kuldeep Yadav to provide spin boost

Kuldeep Yadav is likely to make his way back into the playing eleven in place of pacer Arshdeep Singh. The Indian team is likely to go in with two changes for their league clash on Sunday evening. Returning opener Abhishek Sharma will replace the struggling Sanju Samson to bat alongside Ishan Kishan.

After looking at the pitch the team also decided to bring in an additional spinner into their line-up in the form of Kuldeep. The left-arm wrist-spinner could prove handy at the R Premadasa Stadium especially since it has long boundaries and traditionally helps spinners more.

Kuldeep’s performance against Pakistan has also been exceptional; he has consistently troubled their middle-order batsmen. In 2025, he played three games against Pakistan in the Asia Cup where he finished with eight wickets including four scalps in the final that India won. He averaged 9.87 with an economy rate of 6.58. With a long batting line-up, the Indian team can bank on Kuldeep to run through Pakistan’s middle-order.

