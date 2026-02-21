‘Expectation is to make 220, 240, 250. But wickets are a little different’: Suryakumar Yadav shrugs off top-order doubts as India trust adaptability on tricky pitches

The lethargic nature of the pitches has meant that Tilak Varma, and at times, Suryakumar Yadav, had to shackle their strokes and accumulate, rather than go full throttle.

By: Express News Service
4 min readUpdated: Feb 21, 2026 07:32 PM IST
SuryakumarPreparations are full swing in Ahmedabad on Saturday of India vs South Africa match at Narendra Modi Stadium held on Sunday in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. EXPRESS PHOTO BY BHUPENDRA RANA 21/02/2026
Make us preferred source on Google

On flatter and fresher decks of the subcontinent, Suryakumar Yadav and his batting brigade reeled out double-hundred totals without much ado. But on far more testing surfaces, they have shown the flexibility to moderate their game and adapt to the situations, which, though, is sometimes misconstrued as a struggle.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

But Surya debunks the notions of a struggling top-order. “You have expectations, we also have expectations from ourselves. Expectation is to make 220, 240, 250. But wickets are a little different here. The four wickets we have played on so far were a little different and challenging,” he said. On a more batting-friendlier surface, the audience could watch a more free-flowing approach, he hinted: “I never thought that this team would make 250, 270, 220, 230. But the way we’re playing cricket now, you’ll see in the future,” he said.

Adaptability test

The lethargic nature of the pitches, combined with the run-less campaign of Abhishek Sharma, has meant that Tilak Varma, and at times, Surya, had to shackle their strokes and accumulate, rather than go full throttle. But whereas he has managed to switch through the gears, Tilak has been unable to tee off after starts. It’s the brief to Tilak, Surya clarified: “I have told him, the team management has told him that he has to bat that way. If one wicket is down, then he definitely can go and have his own game in the powerplay. But as soon as two wickets are down, then he has to take a little bit of a backseat, get a partnership again, get to the 10th over and then we have enough firepower to continue and take on the bowling,” he said.

“I don’t have any concern regarding him. He has been delivering for India at No. 3 really well, and I am very confident that he will do it better,” he added.

He dwelled on the thinking behind the approach. “If the number 3 or 4 player gets out early, all the pressure comes down to the lower order, whose job is actually to give firepower to the team and finish the game. So if you get someone else to do something else, it will be a little up and down. So thinking that, we sometimes take a backseat and try to play a little longer.”

Abhishek’s woes

He also stated in clear terms that the team is not entertaining plans to tweak the batting order and, maybe, draft in Sanju Samson to break the left-hand heaviness. “You mean I should play him in Abhishek’s place?” he shot back. At No 3, maybe? “You mean, I should make him play for Tilak? It’s going well in power play. We’re making 50 – 40 runs. That’s normal cricket,” he said.

Much of India’s batting fragility originates from Abhishek Sharma’s form. But the instruction to him, he says, is to keep his identity. “When he scores a run, you have seen what happens. It happens, it’s a team sport, it keeps going on. Now the team has a requirement that the boy should play with his identity. So he is trying to play. If it happens, then it’s fine; if it doesn’t, then we are there to cover,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

The supreme bowling cartel means that India could defend most scores in excess of 150. Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy have been in searing form. Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh have been putting on effective shifts too. “I take a lot of pride in my bowling unit. I know that on a given day, if we ever made 170, 175, or 180, then we have so much good bowling that it can win that game,” he stated.

When pointed out that South Africa’s captain and part-time off-spinner was spotted bowling at rough on a practice wicket, he quipped: “I have not seen a rough in the first over of a T20 game. Whether they put an off-spinner or left-arm spinner, we have played so much cricket, whether a left-hander or right-hander. Our lefties have played with new balls so many times. So, everyone has their own game plan of how to play and who to play,” he pointed out.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
NZ vs PAK
Suryakumar Yadav smiles, but India’s batting bomb waits: South Africa test looms in T20 World Cup defence
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
Fifth straight loss: Spain lay bare India’s flaws as Australia loom large
India vs Spain FIH Pro League Hockey

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Backroom Brief | Mani Shankar Aiyar ko gussa kyon aata hai: How Congress's stormy petrel has returned to haunt it
The Congress has been left red-faced by Aiyar's comment that the Opposition INDIA bloc should be led by Tamil Nadu CM and DMK president M K Stalin
Rajpal Yadav says 'no one is above the law' days after getting out of prison, reveals he was 'dazed' when he raised demand for smoking zones
Rajpal Yadav
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
Kohrra 2
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
NZ vs PAK
Suryakumar Yadav smiles, but India’s batting bomb waits: South Africa test looms in T20 World Cup defence
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
How will Trump's new 10% tariffs work and what's next for the world?
Trump
'Mai poori zindagi us jagah kiraye par..,': When Anupam Kher shared story behind buying a home for his mother in Shimla; psychiatrist weighs in
Anupam Kher
‘India is poised to lead global AI adoption’: OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji
Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, emphasises a data-driven approach to understanding AI’s economic impact. (Express Image/OpenAI)
Advertisement
Feb 21: Latest News