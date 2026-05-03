Can Suryakumar Yadav and fellow strugglers cope with heat of Mohammed Shami and accomplices?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) may be at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table with only two wins in eight matches, but amid the defeats, one bright spot has been their pace attack, comprising Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan and Mohammed Shami.

LSG’s batting has not clicked in a tournament where teams have scored quickly, and big totals have become common. Captain Rishabh Pant has made 189 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 126.84, while Mitchell Marsh leads the side with 212 runs, and Aiden Markram has 193. No batter has taken charge consistently, which has often left the bowlers with too much to do.

Their quick bowlers, though, have kept them in the fight. Prince has emerged as one of the breakout uncapped seamers of the season. The 24-year-old has taken 13 wickets in eight matches at an average of 18.61, with an economy rate of 8.06.

In an IPL where run-rates have climbed sharply, those are elite returns for a young seamer still establishing himself. He has offered LSG hard lengths, composure under pressure and a willingness to attack the stumps. More than that, Prince has shown courage in pressure moments, bowling yorkers and trusting his strengths.

Mohsin Khan has been even better in fewer matches. In four games, the left-arm quick has taken nine wickets at an average of 11.33 and an economy of 6.37, including a best of 5/23 against KKR, where, taking the new ball, he ripped the heart out of the opposition, reducing them to 31/4.

He has given LSG something different with his left-arm angle, bounce and skid, and has looked like a genuine wicket-taking option whenever used. His ability to break partnerships has given LSG a route back into games that seemed to be slipping away.

Revived Shami

Then there is Shami, whose numbers are more modest but whose value goes beyond statistics. The experienced pacer has taken seven wickets in eight matches at an economy of 8.06. He may not have dominated like in past seasons, but he has brought calmness, control and know-how. For younger bowlers like Prince, that experience can be just as important. In a struggling campaign, having a senior bowler who can steady things matters.

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Together, the trio have taken 29 wickets. For a team that has struggled for batting consistency, that return has been crucial. It has kept games alive and ensured defeats have rarely become complete collapses.

Their impact has come across different stages of the innings. Prince has found wickets early and through the middle overs. Mohsin has broken partnerships and troubled set batters. Shami has provided discipline at the start and helped guide the attack through difficult periods. That variety has helped LSG compete even when totals have looked below par, as was the case against the Delhi Capitals, where they reduced the visitors to 26/4 in their 141-run defence.

That has mattered because LSG’s batting has often given the bowlers little margin for error. When totals are below par or starts are slow, bowling attacks can quickly come under pressure. Instead, LSG’s pacers have repeatedly dragged the side back into contests. Despite sitting at the bottom of the table, their pace attack has given them reason to believe that they can put together a string of victories, if the batting complements them more often.

What has also helped the pace trio is working with former India bowling coach Bharat Arun, who said that his role was to empower the bowlers and keep challenging them to focus on their execution during the match.

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“Shami is very well experienced, and also it is about the bowlers understanding their strengths, and where my role comes in is to keep reminding them about their strengths, the feedback, and constantly challenging them to execute what they are supposed to do again,” Arun said in the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

With Mumbai Indians (MI) next, LSG will once again look towards their seamers for early momentum. MI’s batting has enough power to punish loose spells, which means Prince, Mohsin and Shami will again carry a major responsibility. But if they can strike early and keep the scoring in check, LSG will believe they can stay in the contest.

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For now, that remains the clearest route back into the season. If the batters can post competitive totals more often, this attack has shown enough bite to convert pressure into points and revive a campaign that still flickers with hope.