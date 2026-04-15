Why Suryakumar Yadav is struggling and Shreyas Iyer is prospering in IPL 2026

Two sides heading in opposite directions this edition will duel at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, The Mumbai Indians began the tournament by chasing down 221 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, but have since seen a massive dip, with three consecutive defeats.

MI’s opponents, Punjab Kings, remain the only unbeaten side of the tournament. Amid the contrast in fortunes, a compelling sub-plot is taking shape between Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav – two batting mainstays who have begun the tournament differently. The two batsmen from Mumbai share a long and deep bond—the reel of Surya’s mother praying for Iyer’s injury to heal during last year’s Chhat Puja, revealed their closeness.

But their seasons have begun differently. Iyer has made 137 runs at a strike rate of 187.67, while Surya has scored 106 runs at 153.62. There is also a gap in the boundary count. The former has hit nine fours and 10 sixes while the latter has hit 11 fours and three sixes so far.

The two batsmen from Mumbai share a long and deep bond—the reel of Surya’s mother praying for Iyer’s injury to heal during last year’s Chhat Puja, revealed their closeness. (PTI Photo) The two batsmen from Mumbai share a long and deep bond—the reel of Surya’s mother praying for Iyer’s injury to heal during last year’s Chhat Puja, revealed their closeness. (PTI Photo)

This season, though, the contrast lies in the context in which the runs have been made. Iyer has come in with a platform in place – 83/2, 95/2 and 117/2 – which has allowed him to take his time to get set and then start attacking.

In the previous edition, Suryakumar enjoyed a prolific run at No. 3, amassing 717 runs in 16 matches – the most for any MI batsman in a single IPL season – leading the five-time IPL champions to the Playoffs.

However, his fortunes have turned around this time. He has batted at number three, but has returned with scores of 6, 16 and 33. His entry points – 148/1, 10/1 and 72/1 – underline the varied situations he has walked in.

In the one other match where he batted at number four, the right-hander walked out to bat at 18/2 and made his highest score of the season (51) providing a glimpse of what he can do in a role he is more accustomed to in more recent times. The varying scenarios, when he has walked out to bat, have forced him to either consolidate or maintain the momentum.

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A longer-term view of both Iyer and Surya’s batting in the middle-overs over the last two IPL seasons adds another layer to the comparison. While Surya has batted at a higher strike rate (168.39 to 160.18), Iyer has been more consistent, averaging 103.43 compared to Surya’s 51.71.

Leading from front

Iyer has, so far, been able to play deep into the innings and assisted PBKS in chasing down two 200+ scores. Surya, on the other hand, has not been able to shift gears, which has increased the pressure on other batters. Iyer revels in clutch situations. “I was talking to him (Iyer) recently, and he said it is his job to take pressure. That tells a lot about him as a captain. He enjoys pressure,” teammate Nehal Wadhera said on Wednesday.

“You can see it in his performance. He tells players to play their own game and not worry about results. He says, “I am here to take the pressure and get the team across the line”, he added.

It eases burden on his partner. “When he hits the ball freely, it releases pressure. The other batter just has to rotate the strike. The way he has finished the last two games, staying not out and taking the team over the line, has been fabulous,” Wadhera said.

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Additionally, Surya has been dismissed in different ways in the tournament. Mistimed pulls against short balls, undone by pace variations and finding fielders in the deep while trying to accelerate, point to how, while his intent has remained intact, the execution has been flawed.

For MI, Surya’s ability to control the middle overs remains key to their success, especially with Tilak Varma struggling and Hardik Pandya yet to hit his straps with the bat. The PBKS opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya will once again look to give Iyer the platform to thrive on when he walks to bat on Thursday.

While Surya’s immediate place in India’s T20 setup remains secure, Iyer’s early-season form adds an interesting layer to the middle-order conversation – one that could gather momentum if he sustains this approach over the course of IPL 2026.