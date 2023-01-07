Suryakumar Yadav shatters records after scoring century against Sri Lanka in 3rd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav became only the second Indian batter to register more than 2 centuries in T20Is when he slammed a 51-ball 112 in the 3rd and final match against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

This is his 3rd T20I century after his 117 vs England in July 2022 and 111* vs New Zealand in November 2022. Doing so, he also went past teammate KL Rahul, who has 2 centuries, to become the Indian with the second-highest centuries, only behind Rohit Sharma who has 4.

He also became the second fastest Indian to score a century, getting to the milestone in just 45 balls. The fastest here is also Rohit Sharma who took just 35 deliveries to complete his ton vs SL in Indore in 2017. He is followed by KL Rahul’s knock vs West Indies in 2016 which took 46 balls and his own knocks against Ebngland and New Zealand last year which took 48 and 349 balls respectively.

He become the fifth batter to register three or more tons in men’s T20Is after Rohit Sharma (4), Glenn Maxwell (3), Colin Munro (3) and Sabawoon Davizi (3).

Against Sri Lanka on Saturday, Yadav showcased every unorthodox shot in his repertoire with the best of the lot coming when he received a high full toss in the 13th over from Dilshan Madushanka and ramped the delivery over short fine leg for a maximum.

Batting first, India lost Ishan Kishan (1) early but the likes of Shubman Gill (46), Rahul Tripathi (35) and Suryakmar propped up the hosts with a barrage of big hits at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Tripathi’s runs came off just 16 balls and included five fours and two sixes. But the evening truly belonged to Suryakumar, who smashed seven fours and nine sixes.