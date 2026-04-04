Suryakumar Yadav lauds Sameer Rizvi’s knock, says MI were a few runs short on decent Kotla wicket

Sameer Rizvi of Delhi Capitals play a shots during Match 8 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India, on April 4, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Saturday lauded Sameer Rizvi’s brilliant batting while admitting that his team was few runs short of a par-score on a decent Kotla wicket.

“I think it was a decent wicket. We expected it to be a little on the slower side, but still from batting point of view we were a little short — 15-20 runs, but I don’t want to take any credit away from the bowlers and also their batters batted really well in the second innings,’ he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Asked about Sameer Rizvi, who slammed 90 off 51 balls coming as an impact substitute, Suryakumar said: “Absolutely, I mean at 7 for 2 someone coming in like that and batting like the way he batted, I think a lot of credit goes to him. He never let us come into the game. We tried our best to follow all the things what was there in the bowling department, but we couldn’t come back,” the MI stand-in captain said.