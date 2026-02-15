Suryakumar Yadav to not shake hands with Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha at T20 World Cup group game toss

The Indian captain had refused to shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart during the three matches of the Asia Cup last year, post Operation Sindoor, and will stick to his stand on Sunday

Written by: Devendra Pandey
3 min readUpdated: Feb 15, 2026 02:30 PM IST
When India captain Suryakumar Yadav was asked about shaking hands with Pakistan players, the skipper had refused to break the suspense, saying: “You will see in 24 hours.” (AP Photo)When India captain Suryakumar Yadav was asked about shaking hands with Pakistan players, the skipper had refused to break the suspense, saying: “You will see in 24 hours.” (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Indian cricket team will not be shaking hands with the Pakistan players in the group game of the ICC T20 World Cup that will be played in Colombo today. The Indian Express understands from those in the know that the team will maintain a status quo on the hand shaking tradition, with captain Suryakumar Yadav unlikely to extend his hand for the formal handshake with Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha at the toss. The Indian team didn’t shake hands with Pakistan during the Asia Cup last year too, post ‘Operation Sindoor’, as tensions between the two neighbours have not eased since last May’s hostilities. In cricket, it’s gotten worse.

Pakistan had earlier announced a boycott of the India game in response to Bangladesh being ousted from the T20 World Cup, but backtracked on it, last week.

The (non) handshake incident had become a talking point during the entire Asia Cup last year, and monopolised all discussions whenever the two sides meet. The Indian team also didn’t accept the Asia Cup Trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman and Pakistan government’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, after defeating their rivals in the final. The Indian team is still awaiting the Asia Cup trophy, after Naqvi took it away with him.

When India captain Suryakumar Yadav was asked about shaking hands with Pakistan players, the skipper had refused to break the suspense, saying: “You will see in 24 hours.”

He had quipped: “Wait for 24 hours. Eat well, sleep well, we will see tomorrow,” he said. Earlier, Pakistan captain Salman Agha had also spoken on the same lines when asked if his team would respond if India chose to shake hands. “We will see it tomorrow.”

The decision of maintaining the status quo hasn’t come as a surprise especially with a lot happening behind the scenes in the past month before ICC T20 World Cup was about to begin. The Pakistan Cricket Board had threatened to pull out of the World Cup after Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland. They had alleged that the Indian cricket board was bullying smaller teams. With the situation having hardly normalised, the Indian team will stick to their old stance.

Meanwhile, former India batsman turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has called ‘no shaking hands’ a silly thing, started by India. “This ‘no shaking hands’ is such a silly thing that India has started. It’s unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don’t play at all,” Manjrekar posted on social media platform ‘X’.

Devendra Pandey
Devendra Pandey

Having spent years covering Mumbai’s local "maidan" cricket circuit, Devendra Pandey brings a unique ground-level perspective to his reporting. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Weather Pitch Report Live
IND vs PAK
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs PAK
West Indies vs Nepal LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
WI vs NEP LIVE Score Updates T20 World Cup: Follow West Indies vs Nepal match Live from Mumbai.
Pakistan have a trump card in Usman. India have a plan.
India's batsmen faced this stuttering delivery from Suryakumar Yadav, preparing their eyes for a challenge unlike any they've encountered: Usman Tariq's unique pause-and-release action. (PTI/AP Photo)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
In a media release, Kumble stated that it would not have been out of place to say that their contributions had shaped Karnataka cricket just as Karnataka cricket had shaped their careersKarnataka stars — all men
KSCA renames two stands at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after Dravid, Kumble and Rangaswamy
Advertisement
Best of Express
He took blame on himself… wanted to end it: Nikhil Gupta’s family
Pannun murder plot, Nikhil Gupta guilty plea, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, assassination plot US, Khalistani separatist charges, murder-for-hire conspiracy, US India relations, Pannun plot details, extradition from Czech Republic, legal representation Gupta, money laundering charges, national security implications
Every day she cycles to work, waits for kids who never show up — because she is Dalit
boycott of an anganwadi cook, odisha anganwadi cook, odisha anganwadi worker, dalit community, dalit community discrimination, dalit discrimination, boycott of an anganwadi worker, Indian express news, current affairs
Kohrra Season 2 is a horror story that unfolds as a police procedural
Kohrra Season 2 stars Mona Singh, Barun Sobti in the lead role
Anil Kapoor turned down offer to join a political party after Nayak's release: 'I didn't want to treat it as a photo op'
Anil Kapoor reveals he was offered to join a political party after doing Nayak.
Caught on camera: Suit-clad 'guest' steals Rs 4 lakh from Jaipur bride on stage
In a matter of seconds, the thief lifted the bride’s handbag, concealed it inside his blazer, and slipped back into the crowd.
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Weather Pitch Report Live
IND vs PAK
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs PAK
US audacity, not reciprocity
US-India trade deal, India-US trade deal, donald trump, Narendra Modi, trump modi deal, Indo-US trade framework agreement 2026, P Chidambaram, P Chidambaram column, India US business ties, India US trade, India-US reciprocal tariffs 18 percent, Indian express news, current affairs
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Shilpa Shetty highlights the need to raise 'digitally aware, not addicted' children
Shilpa Shetty on raising her two kids in a digital world
Meta plans to upgrade AI glasses with facial recognition in major policy shift: Report
Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip, hint at a future where wearables play a central role in how we interact with AI. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)
Advertisement
Feb 15: Latest News