Agarkar on Suryakumar’s sacking as India captain: ‘In best interest of the team’

Suryakumar Yadav’s time as India’s T20I captain has officially come to an end with chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar announcing Shreyas Iyer as the new skipper in the format. Just as significantly, Suryakumar has been excluded from the squads that were announced on Saturday for India’s upcoming tours of Ireland and England and the 2026 Asian Games later this year.

The selectors insisted the decision was not taken lightly, especially given that he had led India to a T20 World Cup title only a few months ago. The move appears to have been driven by a combination of long-term planning and the desire to begin a fresh cycle under a new captain. Agarkar acknowledged that removing a World Cup-winning skipper was a tough decision, but they had to make the call keeping the future in mind.

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“With regards to Surya, obviously it’s a tough one having just won the World Cup. But as it happens, after most World Cups, we try and reassess what the best way forward is. Partly his own form, but also looking at the next two-year cycle or a little bit more than two years now till the next World Cup. We thought this was the best way forward,” Agarkar said.

Agarkar confirmed that discussions were held with Surya before the decision was communicated, but declined to reveal the details of those conversations.

When pressed on whether Surya’s IPL form had influenced the decision, Agarkar suggested the move was part of a broader review rather than a judgment based on a few months of cricket.

“He was a captain who was doing really well, eventually ending up winning the World Cup. It’s not the easiest sort of discussion to have. But I don’t necessarily think IPL form dictated it. There were always a lot of conversations.”

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Agarkar reiterated that the decision was ultimately made with the future in mind.

“We know he’s the captain and he just won the World Cup, so it’s not the easiest conversation when you want to tell Surya that. But we’re doing everything in the interest of what the team needs going forward.”

If this signals the end of the line fo SKY in international cricket, it brings the curtains down on one of the greatest ever careers for India in the format. SKY has scored 3272 runs in 113 T20Is at a strike rate of 162.98 and average of 36.35 with four centuries and 25 half-centuries. He is India’s third highest run scorer in the format, only behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

That future will now be shaped by Iyer, who inherits a talented side and the responsibility of leading India into a new T20 World Cup cycle. With the selectors opting for change despite recent success, Indian cricket has made its choice. The Surya era is over; the Iyer era has begun.