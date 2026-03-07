‘Shoes are mine, I only follow his footsteps’: Suryakumar Yadav on Rohit Sharma ahead of T20 World Cup final

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Saturday credited his predecessor Rohit Sharma for the Indian team’s continued success after the 2024 T20 World Cup, adding that the former India captain had a hand in shaping his own leadership skills.

“Sir, shoes are mine, I only follow his footsteps. The way, where he left, I got to learn a lot of things from him when I was playing under him. So, I also followed the same strategy, same fundamentals.

I played a lot of cricket with Rohit. I know how he worked. So, I tried to implement the same things with a few thoughts of mine as well. And it’s worked really well,” Surya said ahead of the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Saturday.