‘Shoes are mine, I only follow his footsteps’: Suryakumar Yadav on Rohit Sharma ahead of T20 World Cup final

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Saturday credited his predecessor Rohit Sharma for the Indian team’s continued success after the 2024 T20 World Cup, adding that the former India captain had a hand in shaping his own leadership skills.
“Sir, shoes are mine, I only follow his footsteps. The way, where he left, I got to learn a lot of things from him when I was playing under him. So, I also followed the same strategy, same fundamentals.
I played a lot of cricket with Rohit. I know how he worked. So, I tried to implement the same things with a few thoughts of mine as well. And it’s worked really well,” Surya said ahead of the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
Asked about the atmosphere of the change-room and what kind of advice does he give the youngsters, Surya replied: “They don’t let me talk much in the dressing room. They dictate their own terms. So, I have seen that when they get freedom, they become a different character on the ground.
“I started to relate to this team after 5-6 months (of captaincy). After that, I understood that there is no point in being a big brother or a father. You have to leave them.
“There is no point in holding on to them. You have to leave them open. Only then you can get the best from them,” Surya crisply outlined his leadership philosophy. He understood that team is like a bouquet where every beautiful flower has its own pride of place.
“Every player has different skills and strengths. It’s not that I haven’t said anything to anyone. I have spoken to the players. But those who feel that I have left them, that percentage has increased from the start till now. So, I haven’t said much to anyone,” he said in jest.
(With agency inputs)
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.