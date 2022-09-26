scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

‘Give me any injection … what if this was a WC final?’: Suryakumar Yadav reveals late night conversation with physio before IND vs AUS series decider

Suryakumar Yadav had scored 69 off 36 balls and put on 104 runs with Virat Kohli off 62 deliveries as India reached the target in 19.5 overs.

Suryakumar YadavSuryakumar Yadav reacts as he walks off the field. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A)

Suryakumar Yadav’s rapid half-century led India to a six-wicket win over Australia with one ball remaining in their Twenty20 decider for a 2-1 series victory.

However, in a post-match chat with spinner Axar Patel, Suryakumar revealed that he had to battle a stomach ache and fever in the night before the game as the medical team worked furiously to get him fit before the series-decider at Hyderabad.

It was Axar who recalled how he was woken up in the wee hours of Sunday morning by a commotion near the physio room and was informed that Suryakumar was being treated after complaints of stomach ache and fever.

“Actually, you (Axar) were also facing this problem. I got to know this during the team meeting,” Suryakumar was quoted as saying in a video posted by BCCI on their official website.

“There was a little issue. The weather changed and now we have started travelling as well. So I had a stomach ache and then fever,” he said.

But not among the ones to back down the 32-year-old said,” “I knew this one is the decider. So I told my doctor and physio, ‘If this would’ve been the world cup final, then how will I react? I can’t sit like this.’ So I told them, ‘do anything – give me any medicine, injection – do everything you can to get me fit for the game.”

“(And) once you have worn the jersey and are on the ground then the emotion is different,” he concluded.

Suryakumar smacked 69 off 36 balls and put on 104 runs with Virat Kohli off 62 deliveries as India reached the target in 19.5 overs.

