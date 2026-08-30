‘Do whatever you feel is right’: Suryakumar reveals call to drop Samson during T20 WC

Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed the conversation he had with an out-of-form Sanju Samson leading up to the 2026 World Cup, where he was dropped from the XI at the start of the tournament. With the top-order struggling to find its balance during the early stages of the tournament, Samson later emerged as the saviour for Suryakumar’s unit during the home World Cup in late February, finishing as the Player of the Tournament.

Samson had only scored 46 runs in five innings against New Zealand before the World Cup. Suryakumar, who led India to the title, revealed how he had to make the call in consultation with the Kerala batter.

“We were on the bus, and I told him that it was going to be difficult given how it was going. He told me just one thing: do whatever you feel is right to make this team win the World Cup. He said he is there whenever I need him, as he will prepare as if he were going to play. I gained a lot of confidence hearing that. Aise bhi log hote hain life mein (There are people like this too),” Suryakumar said on Aakash Chopra’s YouTube channel.

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Suryakumar, whose tenure as skipper ended with India’s World Cup triumph, beating New Zealand in the final in Ahmedabad, said dropping Samson was the toughest call during his tenure.

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“That was my toughest call because I knew that he was a good person. We went to Sri Lanka in 2024, and he did not score a lot of runs there. He asked me what he should do. We were playing the Duleep Trophy in Anantapur. I told him I had confidence in him and that the coach had shown it as well. I assured him that he would play the next seven matches, and even if he scored seven ducks, he would still play the eighth,” he said.

Returning to the opening slot before a must-win Super Eight match against the West Indies, Samson went on a sensational streak of 97 not out, 89 and 89, also shining in the semi-final and final against England and New Zealand, respectively.

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The road has since been bumpy for both Suryakumar and Samson. While Suryakumar no longer finds himself in the scheme of the national team, Samson was dropped from the T20I side after India’s tour to England in July.