Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav retains no.2 spot in batters’ list ahead of T20WC

Hardik Pandya also remained static at the sixth spot in the T20I all-rounder rankings with 173 rating points.

Suryakumar Yadav has been in exceptional form for India. (AP)

India’s Suryakumar Yadav will enter the T20 World Cup as the second-best batter in the format following an update of the ICC Men’s Player Rankings issued on Wednesday.

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan (861 rating points) has extended his lead at the top of the T20I batter rankings after yet another consistent showing during the tri-series in New Zealand, while Suryakumar (838) is still second ahead of the blockbuster clash between the two neighbours at the MCG on Sunday. KL Rahul (13), Virat Kohli (15) and skipper Rohit Sharma (16) are all static in the latest update.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is placed third ahead of South Africa’s Aiden Markram and Devon Conway of New Zealand. The only movement inside the top 10 following the latest rankings update for batters saw aggressive New Zealand right-hander Glenn Phillips jump an impressive 13 spots to equal 10th on the back of his strong tri-series efforts against Bangladesh and Pakistan. Hardik Pandya also remained static at the sixth spot in the T20I all-rounder rankings with 173 rating points.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan will enter the T20 World Cup as the top all-rounder. Shakib claimed the top billing on the back of an excellent tri-series against New Zealand and Pakistan, with the veteran hitting consecutive half-centuries during Bangladesh’s final two matches. Shakib displaced Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi.

There was very little movement inside the top 10 in the updated list for bowlers, with Mujeeb Ur Rahman (up two spots to fifth) and South Africa counterpart Keshav Maharaj (up one place to eighth) climbing up. Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood (705 rating points) retains his lead at the top of the T20I bowlers’ rankings, followed by Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (696), Sri Lanka tweaker Wanindu Hasaranga (692) and South Africa veteran Tabraiz Shamsi (688).

Indian trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel are placed 12th, 22nd and 23rd respectively.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 03:24:38 pm
