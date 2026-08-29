‘Was little disappointed’: Surya on getting dropped after winning T20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav, India T20 World Cup winning captain was unceremoniously dropped from the team after just over 2 months after he guided the team to the title. The decision sent shockwaves throughout Indian cricket at the time but the BCCI reportedly felt it was the right time to move on and appointed Shreyas Iyer as the new captain.

In a recent interaction with Aakash Chopra, Surya finally opened up on how he was relieved of his duties, adding that while he eventually accepted the decision, he was a little disappointed.

“I smiled when my name was not there in the team. When I played with the team and whenever IO was playing, whenever I am in situations where there was pressure and things are not going my way, I have always smiled, I have relaxed. And looking back at moments, whenever I got an opportunity to do well, I have been grateful. Now with this situation, I didn’t think that something like this would happen in 2026. I thought I was preparing that going forward, I would be taking this team forward for another two years. Then the Olympics would come. Then there will be another T20 World Cup, another challenge going forward,” he said on Chopra’s YouTube channel.